Pune Porsche Crash: Accused minor, who killed 2, completes 15-day safe driving programme

The minor who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after crashing his Porsche car into a motorcycle in Pune on May 19 while intoxicated has finished a 15-day program designed to teach safe driving, per a court order.

The incident happened in Pune's Kalyani Nagar and claimed the lives of two Madhya Pradeshi IT professionals. It caused widespread indignation. The Juvenile Justice Board's (JJB) lenient bail terms for the accused and the disclosure of a possible cover-up by the accused's family and some medical professionals further stoked public anger.



The official said, "The training program included road driving safety measures, the importance of a driving licence, the meaning of road signals and symbols, and other activities. During the process, the juvenile was also taken for on-field training."