Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CCPA imposes Rs 300000 penalty on this UPSC coaching in Delhi for...

Rinku Singh wants to join this franchise in IPL 2025 if KKR don’t retain him

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Pune Porsche Crash: Accused minor, who killed 2, completes 15-day safe driving programme

What is lip cancer? Know signs, causes, diagnosis and treatment options

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CCPA imposes Rs 300000 penalty on this UPSC coaching in Delhi for...

CCPA imposes Rs 300000 penalty on this UPSC coaching in Delhi for...

Rinku Singh wants to join this franchise in IPL 2025 if KKR don’t retain him

Rinku Singh wants to join this franchise in IPL 2025 if KKR don’t retain him

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Five milk alternatives for lactose intolerants 

Five milk alternatives for lactose intolerants 

8 birds that lay colourful, unique eggs

8 birds that lay colourful, unique eggs

How many regiments does Indian Army have?

How many regiments does Indian Army have?

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

HomeIndia

India

Pune Porsche Crash: Accused minor, who killed 2, completes 15-day safe driving programme

The incident happened in Pune's Kalyani Nagar and claimed the lives of two Madhya Pradeshi IT professionals.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

Pune Porsche Crash: Accused minor, who killed 2, completes 15-day safe driving programme
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The minor who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after crashing his Porsche car into a motorcycle in Pune on May 19 while intoxicated has finished a 15-day program designed to teach safe driving, per a court order.

The incident happened in Pune's Kalyani Nagar and claimed the lives of two Madhya Pradeshi IT professionals. It caused widespread indignation. The Juvenile Justice Board's (JJB) lenient bail terms for the accused and the disclosure of a possible cover-up by the accused's family and some medical professionals further stoked public anger.
 
The official said, "The training program included road driving safety measures, the importance of a driving licence, the meaning of road signals and symbols, and other activities. During the process, the juvenile was also taken for on-field training."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: When Tanushree Dutta accused Vivek Agnihotri of harassment, said 'woh short skirt mein mujhe...'

Watch: When Tanushree Dutta accused Vivek Agnihotri of harassment, said 'woh short skirt mein mujhe...'

Will Mohammed Shami feature in Border-Gavaskar series? BCCI secretary Jay Shah drops major update on star pacer

Will Mohammed Shami feature in Border-Gavaskar series? BCCI secretary Jay Shah drops major update on star pacer

Meet Indian CEO who carried out mass layoffs, fired employee takes revenge by stealing...

Meet Indian CEO who carried out mass layoffs, fired employee takes revenge by stealing...

Hyundai Venue S+ with electric sunroof launched in India; price starts at Rs…

Hyundai Venue S+ with electric sunroof launched in India; price starts at Rs…

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement