Pune Police takes custody of 'Godman' Kalicharan Maharaj

In a December 19 event in Pune, Kalicharan Maharaj had made the controversial remark about Mahatma Gandhi

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

On Wednesday (January 5), Pune Police took the custody of Kalicharan Maharaj in a case related to a controversial remark made by the Godman about Mahatma Gandhi. After being detained yesterday, Kalicharan Maharaj was produced in front of the Shivajinagar Court today.

In a December 19 event in Pune, the accused had made the controversial remark. An FIR was lodged against him at the Khadak Police Station in Pune and a case was registered. The seer was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police.

According to reports, the seer will face charges for making disparaging remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and conveying hate speech.

