Pune Police register case against sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother for..., know what happened

Pune Police has booked Puja Khedkar’s mother, Manorama Khedekar, at Chaturshrungi Police Station under various sections. This came after the missing truck driver was found after the car crash incident. The Pune City Police have registered a case mother of the suspended IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar under Sections 221, 238, and 263 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Pune Police has booked Puja Khedkar’s mother, Manorama Khedekar, at Chaturshrungi Police Station under various sections. This came after the missing truck driver was found after the car crash incident. The Pune City Police have registered a case mother of the suspended IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar under Sections 221, 238, and 263 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

An incident of road rage in Navi Mumbai resulted in the kidnapping of a truck driver by two unidentified men. During the investigation, the police located the missing driver at Manorama's residence in Pune. Two people in a private car and the truck driver were involved in a road rage incident, after which the kidnapping took place. Navi Mumbai Police tracked that car, which took them to the Khedkar residence.

After the police team entered her house, Manorama resisted them the most by refusing to open the door and even attempted to help the accused escape.

Who was the missing truck driver, and what led to Manorama’s arrest?

Truck driver Prahlad Kumar’s truck collided with a car near the Airoli signal in Navi Mumbai. According to the police, the driver was driving his mixer truck when the collision happened. The car’s number plate read MH 12 RT 5000. Immediately after the crash, the two people inside the car came out and reportedly forced Prahlad Kumar inside it and drove him away.

ALSO READ: BIG trouble for sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar as missing truck driver found at her Pune-based home, here's what happened

In September last year, the centre had dismissed Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) after she was accused of wrongly availing the benefits of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quotas. After cancelling her selection in the IAS, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has barred her from appearing in the entrance exam for life. Moreover, she was found guilty of faking her identity to take the exam several times.