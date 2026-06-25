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Pune Murder Case: Siya Goyal's alleged reason for plotting Ketan Agarwal's murder emerges, says 'wasn't mentally ready'

Police say, Siya sought more time for herself and wasn’t mentally ready for marriage, despite what her family wanted.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 08:26 AM IST

Pune Murder Case: Siya Goyal's alleged reason for plotting Ketan Agarwal's murder emerges, says 'wasn't mentally ready'
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Police have uncovered new details in the murder case of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal. They claim his fiancée, Siya Goyal, had doubts about the marriage and was being pushed by her family to proceed.

Citing police sources, ANI reported that investigators reached this view after interrogating the accused and reviewing both digital and circumstantial evidence. They said Siya sought more time for herself and wasn’t mentally ready for marriage, despite what her family wanted.

'Not mentally prepared for marriage': Siya Goyal

“The accused was apparently not mentally prepared for marriage and was under pressure from her family to accept the proposal," a senior police official told ANI.

Police further suspect that Siya had developed a close relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, whom she allegedly met at a Diwali party last year. Investigators claim the two remained in regular contact over the past several months and were allegedly discussing plans against Ketan Agrawal.

As the probe moved forward, police stated that Ketan’s relatives shared how Siya had earlier shown hesitation about the wedding. She had also asked if the wedding could be delayed by a year.

Siya Plotted Ketan's murder in cafe

Officials also stated that before the alleged murder, Siya and Chetan had met at a cafe, where they allegedly discussed carrying out the plan at Lohagad Fort by pushing the victim.

The case was initially registered after Ketan Agrawal was reported to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune. However, police said subsequent investigation indicated that he had allegedly been pushed from the fort

The CCTV clue

Ketan, 26, died on June 18 after plunging into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune. The death was first seen as an accidental slip during a trek, based on Siya’s account to his family. Police now allege a different story — that Siya, 20, and her alleged lover, 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary, deliberately pushed him.

Investigators said CCTV footage from Lohagad Fort changed the course of the probe. The video showed a man in a hooded sweatshirt following Ketan and Siya at a distance. Police later identified him as Chaudhary. Officers found his outfit suspicious, as he wore a hoodie despite temperatures near 33°C.

“While investigating the case, we stumbled upon certain circumstances surrounding the incident that raised suspicion and prompted a deeper probe. We checked CCTV cameras installed at the ticket counter of the fort, where we spotted Ketan and Siya walking together," a police officer involved in the investigation said.

“The man was wearing shorts and a hoodie. The front part of the hoodie was pulled so low that his face could not be seen. Additionally, the man was wearing a headset over the hoodie. In another footage clip, we noticed Siya suddenly looking back and, at the same time, the man in the hoodie suddenly sitting down," the officer added.

Meanwhile, both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are currently in seven-day police custody. 

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