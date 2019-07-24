Pune-Mumbai railway route maintenance work: These trains will be affected from July 26 to August 9

Mumbai Division of Central Railway has been affected by cases of boulder falling in the south-east ghat from mid-June onwards causing severe disruption affecting the mobility of trains.

Railways is set to undertake maintenance work on Pune-Mumbai route which will affect services of some prominent trains for eight days. The maintenance work will be undertaken from July 26 to August 9, 2019 during which services of trains including Sinhagad Express, Pragati Express will remain suspended.

Meanwhile, 13 other trains running on the route towards Mumbai will cover journey till Pune and not beyond that during the time the maintenance work would be underway.

There are some technical glitches which need to be fixed between Lonavala and Karjat section. Therefore, to avoid any untoward incident, the services of some trains will be affected.

Meanwhile, during the period when the maintenance work will be carried out, routes of some trains have also been diverted. Trains including Mahalaxmi express, Sahyadri express, Koyna will depart from Pune during the maintenance period. These trains originally depart from Mumbai.

Mumbai Division of Central Railway has been affected by cases of boulder falling in the south-east ghat from mid-June onwards causing severe disruption affecting the mobility of trains. As on date, the middle line between Karjat and Lonavala station is restricted for mail/express trains and mail/express trains are permitted only between 8 am to 6 pm.

Therefore, to improve the mobility, Mumbai Division has undertaken various infrastructure works. Due to this, the following trains will be cancelled, short terminated, diverted during the maintenance period.

Here is the complete list of trains whose services will remain suspended during the maintenance period on Pune-Mumbai route:

Train No. 11008 / 11007 Pune – Mumbai – Pune Deccan Express journey commencing Ex- Pune and Ex- Mumbai from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019.

Train No. 12126 / 12125 Pune – Mumbai – Pune Pragati Express journey commencing Ex- Pune and Ex- Mumbai from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019.

Train No. 11139 CSMT Mumbai – Gadag Express journey commencing Ex- Mumbai from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019

Train No. 11140 Gadag – CSMT Mumbai journey commencing Ex Gadag from 27.7.2019 to 10.8.2019.

Train No. 51318 / 51317 Pune – Panvel – Pune Passenger journey commencing Ex-Pune and Ex- Panvel from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019.

Short termination of trains

Train No. 11030 Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur – Mumbai Koyna Express journey commencing from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019 — Will be short terminated at Pune, cancelled between Pune and Mumbai.

Train No. 11029 CSMT Mumbai – Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Koyna Express journey commencing from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019 — Will remain cancelled between Mumbai and Pune. However, the train will run Ex Pune with revised timing at 4 pm (instead of 12:50 pm).

Train No. 11023 CSMT Mumbai – Kolhapur Sahyadri Express journey commencing from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019 — Will run Ex Pune, cancelled between CSMT Mumbai and Pune.

Train No. 11024 Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur – CSMT Mumbai Sahyadri Express journey commencing from 25.7.2019 to 8.8.2019 — Will be short terminated at Pune, cancelled between Pune and CSMT Mumbai.

Train No. 17317 Hubballi – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express journey commencing from 25.7.2019 to 8.8.2019 — Will be short terminated at Pune, cancelled between Pune and LTT.

Train No. 17318 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Hubballi Express journey commencing from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019 — Will run Ex – Pune, cancelled between LTT and Pune.

Train No. 17614 Hazur Sahib Nanded – Panvel Express journey commencing from 25.7.2019 to 8.8.2019 — Will be short terminated at Pune, cancelled between Pune and Panvel.

Train No. 17613 Panvel – Hazur Sahib Nanded Express journey commencing from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019 — Will run Ex Pune, cancelled between Panvel and Pune.

Train No. 07617 Hazur Sahib Nanded – Panvel Holiday special journey commencing from 27.7.2019 and 3.8.2019 — Will be short terminated at Pune, cancelled between Pune and Panvel.

Train No. 07618 Panvel – Hazur Sahib Nanded Holiday special journey commencing from 28.7.2019 and 4.8.2019 — Will run Ex Pune, cancelled between Panvel and Pune.

Train which will be diverted:

Train No. 11025 / 11026 Bhusaval – Pune – Bhusaval Express journey commencing Ex-Bhusaval and Ex-Pune from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019 will be diverted via Daund – Manmad (instead of Kalyan – Panvel –Karjat).