Pune Metro: CM Fadnavis says network to expand to 200 kms, Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor to be launched from May

At the inauguration event, Fadnavis said: "The Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro corridor will be inaugurated in two phases. One in May and then in July. The additional service will further reduce the burden on the existing system."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Pune Metro's third corridor connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar will take off in May. While inaugurating the Metro Bhavan building on Sunday, the chief minister also announced his government's plans to expand the metro network by 200 kilometers in Pune. CM Fadnavis said the state government planned to extend the metro network to the proposed Purandar airport, adding that the connectivity will "benefit the city."

At the inauguration event, Fadnavis said: "The Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro corridor will be inaugurated in two phases. One in May and then in July. The additional service will further reduce the burden on the existing system." He added: "I am very happy to inaugurate the Pune Metro building today...We had planned a network of 80 kilometers. The work on 55 kilometers of stretch is now at completion stage. The Hinjewadi Metro line will be ready by May."

According to metro officials, the Hinjewadi–Balewadi stretch, which has a total of 12 stations, will be inaugurated in May. Then in July, the Balewadi–Shivajinagar stretch, which has 11 stations, is set to be launched. The entire Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar corridor is of 23 kilometers. The project -- developed by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited -- is being implemented by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). "We are expanding metro services with an aim to improve urban mobility and ease traffic congestion in the fast growing industrial and services hub. Maharashtra is the first state in the country to formulate GCC policy. In such a scenario urban mobility is very important," Fadnavis said at Sunday's event. "Every day, 2.5 lakh passengers use the metro service. During the Ganesh festival, the numbers had gone beyond 5 lakh. It shows the preference of Puneites," the CM added.