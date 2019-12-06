Pune: Man ties knot with girlfriend in ICU after she attempts suicide, escapes later

The woman attempted suicide after Nalavade's refusal of her marriage proposal.

In a bizarre chain of events, a man in Pune was forced to marry his girlfriend after she tried to commit suicide, the police stated on Thursday.

The man was married to his girlfriend in the hospital, however, he escaped from the hospital after the wedding. He is currently absconding.

Subsequently, the woman filed a rape case against the man, Suraj Nalavade. He has been booked under section 376 IPC.

"The investigation has been initiated in the matter and we are looking for him," ANI quoted the Investigating officer Prakash Rathore as saying

In the complaint, she alleged that Nalavade was in a physical relationship with her, but when she proposed to marry him, he refused by saying that she was from a lower caste.

