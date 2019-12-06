Pune: Man ties knot with girlfriend in ICU after she attempts suicide, escapes later

Headlines

Delhi-Jabalpur flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur as passenger falls sick

PM degree row: SC refuses to entertain Kejriwal's plea against HC order in defamation case

Imran Khan reveals how negative reviews to Break Ke Baad turned him away from acting: 'I won't make that mistake...'

Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inspired by Money Heist? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reacts: 'I want you all...'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why Nushrratt Bharuccha was replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2: 'She fits the bill...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-Jabalpur flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur as passenger falls sick

PM degree row: SC refuses to entertain Kejriwal's plea against HC order in defamation case

Imran Khan reveals how negative reviews to Break Ke Baad turned him away from acting: 'I won't make that mistake...'

Narayana Murthy quotes: 10 Entrepreneurship lessons by Infosys founder

Neeraj Chopra's best javelin throws

Hypertension: 10 Yoga asanas to lower high blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Watch when history was scripted on the Moon: First video of Pragyan rover's moonwalk is out

World Cup 2023: ICC Announces official warm-up fixtures for this year's ODI WC; Check Full list

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inspired by Money Heist? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reacts: 'I want you all...'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why Nushrratt Bharuccha was replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2: 'She fits the bill...'

Shah Rukh Khan unveils his various looks from Jawan, calls them 'faces of justice', fans say 'tofaan aa raha hai...'

HomeIndia

India

Pune: Man ties knot with girlfriend in ICU after she attempts suicide, escapes later

The woman attempted suicide after Nalavade's refusal of her marriage proposal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2019, 02:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a bizarre chain of events, a man in Pune was forced to marry his girlfriend after she tried to commit suicide, the police stated on Thursday.

The man was married to his girlfriend in the hospital, however, he escaped from the hospital after the wedding. He is currently absconding.

Subsequently, the woman filed a rape case against the man, Suraj Nalavade. He has been booked under section 376 IPC.

"The investigation has been initiated in the matter and we are looking for him," ANI quoted the Investigating officer Prakash Rathore as saying

In the complaint, she alleged that Nalavade was in a physical relationship with her, but when she proposed to marry him, he refused by saying that she was from a lower caste. 

The woman attempted suicide after Nalavade's refusal of her marriage proposal.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in 18 months, regained weight, know why

Unknown person donates Rs 160 crore to IIT Bombay; meet man who once donated Rs 400 crore, net worth is...

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to miss out on gold, to get blue and grey titanium colours with Rs 9000 hike

Maharashtra politics: 'No conflict that Ajit Pawar is our leader,' says NCP patron Sharad Pawar

ICSI CS result 2023 DECLARED: Meet Rashi Amrut Parakh who secured Rank 1; only 1 man in Top 10 list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE