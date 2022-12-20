Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Pune man plays pornographic video during Patanjali Yogpeeth's online meeting, police register FIR

During the meeting, a young man uploaded, broadcasted pornographic film. On behalf of Patanjali, a report was filed at the Bahadrabad police station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 01:41 PM IST

Pune man plays pornographic video during Patanjali Yogpeeth's online meeting, police register FIR
Representative Image

At the Bahadrabad police station, a report has been lodged for telecasting an obscene film during an online meeting at Patanjali Health Research Center. The police have registered a case under the IT Act as of now the investigation is currently underway. For the unversed, Bahadrabad is an intermediate Village Panchayat in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

Reports state that during the online meeting of Patanjali Research Institute, the obscene film was played by a young man connected via Zoom from Pune, Maharashtra. 

READ | 3-year-old boy falls to death from 5th floor of Mumbai club where family was watching FIFA World Cup final

During the meeting, the young man uploaded and broadcasted a pornographic film. On behalf of Patanjali, a report was filed by Kamal Bhadoria and Shivam Walia at the Bahadrabad police station. 

As per SSP Ajay Singh, a case has been registered. He also said that the incident occurred during a Zoom meeting, where all the people associated with Patanjali Yogpeeth were present.

READ | AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link, steps to download

People from the country and abroad were discussing many vital things via the online platform. During this, a young man uploaded an obscene video, which went viral. Women were also involved in this meeting.

Now, a case under the IT Act has been registered against Akash, who lives near the B.Com College campus in Yerwada, Pune.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 549 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.