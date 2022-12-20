Pune man plays pornographic video during Patanjali Yogpeeth's online meeting, police register FIR

Representative Image

At the Bahadrabad police station, a report has been lodged for telecasting an obscene film during an online meeting at Patanjali Health Research Center. The police have registered a case under the IT Act as of now the investigation is currently underway. For the unversed, Bahadrabad is an intermediate Village Panchayat in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

Reports state that during the online meeting of Patanjali Research Institute, the obscene film was played by a young man connected via Zoom from Pune, Maharashtra.

During the meeting, the young man uploaded and broadcasted a pornographic film. On behalf of Patanjali, a report was filed by Kamal Bhadoria and Shivam Walia at the Bahadrabad police station.

As per SSP Ajay Singh, a case has been registered. He also said that the incident occurred during a Zoom meeting, where all the people associated with Patanjali Yogpeeth were present.

People from the country and abroad were discussing many vital things via the online platform. During this, a young man uploaded an obscene video, which went viral. Women were also involved in this meeting.

Now, a case under the IT Act has been registered against Akash, who lives near the B.Com College campus in Yerwada, Pune.