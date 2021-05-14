Pune man donates plasma 14 times in 9 months, creates record

New Delhi: The second wave of coronavirus continues to trouble the nation. While thousands of people are struggling to save their lives, some are not shying away from putting their lives at stake to save others. One such corona warrior is Ajay Munot of Pune, who has set a record of donating Plasma.

The 50-year-old is originally from Pune city of Maharashtra who works as a strategic consultant. He has donated 14 times so far. Due to this noble work of Ajay Munot many lives could be saved. This is the first case of a person donating plasma 14 times. The India Book of Records has also found Ajay Munot's claim to be correct and has given him a certificate.

Munot was infected with the virus in July 2020. During this time, he was admitted to a Covid-19 care centre. After defeating the virus, he constantly kept donating plasma to help people. In the last 9 months, he has donated plasma to the blood bank about 14 times.

Munot says that as long as antibodies are made in the body, he will keep donating plasma. Ajay's close friends and relatives are now calling him Plasma Bank.

He says that when he came home after defeating coronavirus, he saw people on social media pleading for plasma. He then performed the first plasma donation for a poor family. By donating plasma, Ajay could save the life of the mother of that poor family. Ajay says that he has not had any problem with plasma donation and as long as antibodies continue to form, he will keep donating plasma.