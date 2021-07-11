Pune Lockdown Extended: Complete list of restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government

Pune will continue to remain under lockdown since there has been no change in the positivity rate in covid cases meaning that all shops will have to be closed by 4 pm. This came after the Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar took a weekly covid review meeting on Friday (July 9) at the Council Hall in Pune. The city is currently at ‘Level 3’ of the Maharashtra government’s five-level unlock plan that seeks to ease coronavirus-induced curbs as per infection positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy numbers.

After the meeting, Ajit Pawar addressed the media in which he said that strict action will be taken against anyone violating lockdown rules. He further appealed to people who have taken both doses of coronavirus vaccines to continue adhering to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and cautioned against crowding at tourist places. "I would like to request all such people to kindly continue to use masks, maintain physical distancing and hand hygiene," Pawar said.

Here are some restrictions of the Pune lockdown:

Essential shops and establishments to remain open till 4 pm on all days.

Non-essential shops and establishments will remain open till 4 pm only on weekdays.

Restaurants can remain open with only 50 per cent seating capacity till 4 pm on weekdays and takeaways and home deliveries after that.

Suburban trains can only be used by medical staff and personnel related to essential services.

Gyms and salons will remain open till 4 pm at 50 per cent capacity.

For the unversed, Level 3 is applicable for places where the positivity rate is between 5-10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent.