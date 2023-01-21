Pune: In-laws force woman to consume powdered human bones to conceive child; 7 booked

In a bizarre incident, a woman was made to consume the powder made from the bones of a dead person by her in-laws and her husband. The woman was forced to do this in order to carry out a black magic ritual suggested by the local Tantrik Baba to conceive a child. Following the woman's complaint, the husband, in-laws, and a Tantrik baba were among the seven people named in FIR filed on Wednesday by the Sinhgad Police station of the Pune City Police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhail Sharma of the Pune City Police, a case has been registered under sections 498 a, 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC as well as section 3 of the anti-superstition act (Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013) against seven suspects.

According to reports, the victim reported several different incidents to the police. In the first case, the victim claimed that her in-laws had asked for dowry at the time of the wedding in 2019, which included some money and ornaments made of gold and silver. According to the complaint application, in the second case, the police have implemented Section 3 of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act.

The victim's in-laws forced her to participate in some superstitious activities at home during several Amavasyas, according to the police, and in other rituals, the victim was dragged against her will to an unidentified crematorium and forced to consume some bone fragments.

DCP Sharma added that the victim had been taken by the in-laws to an unidentified location in the Konkan region of Maharashtra where she was made to engage in "Aghori" practise next to a waterfall as part of another type of ritual. They were also receiving directions from a Tantrik Baba via video calls while they were engaging in these practises.

Accordingly, we have filed the FIR against seven accused parties and have begun an investigation after seriously considering the complaint, according to DCP Sharma.

"We have started to search the particular crematorium where these practices took place. We would be arresting these accused as soon as possible after which more details of the incident will be revealed. Right now we can be assured that an ACP rank police officer would be supervising the case probe," the DCP further added. According to the police, the victim's family is well-educated but indulged in such practices.

(With inputs from ANI)