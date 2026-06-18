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Pune Horror: Self proclaimed 'godman' abused woman for years, made her drink urine; probe underway

Pune Police arrested self-styled godman Radheshyam Mishra and seven aides for years of abuse at Wagholi ‘gurukul’. Survivor alleges coercion, assault, blackmail with videos, and forced theft. The raid found devices, cash and jewellery. The court remanded all the accused till Saturday.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 05:25 PM IST

Pune Horror: Self proclaimed 'godman' abused woman for years, made her drink urine; probe underway
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A self-styled godman and his associates have been arrested in Pune for sexually exploiting a woman for years, forcing her to divorce her husband, making her commit theft and subjecting her to electric shocks.

Arrest at Wagholi ashram ends alleged decade-long exploitation

Pune Police have arrested Radheshyam Mishra, alias Radhamohan Mishra, who ran a so-called ‘modern gurukul’ in Ubale Nagar, Wagholi. Mishra and seven associates, including close aide 'Swami' Kanwal Nayan, were taken into custody this week after a woman accused him of prolonged physical abuse, sexual exploitation, and coercive control.  

Officials said the survivor first came in contact with Mishra around 2010. Over the following years, he allegedly isolated her from relatives, pressured her to end her marriage, and used threats and manipulated recordings to keep her silent.

Pattern of control, threats and alleged theft

Investigators say Mishra claimed divine powers to build influence over followers. Between 2010 and 2016, the survivor alleges she was repeatedly assaulted, subjected to degrading treatment, and forced to take part in thefts that financially benefited the ashram. Police say obscene videos were used to intimidate her and her family, preventing them from seeking help.  

'Mishra had been deceiving and exploiting people for years,' an officer familiar with the probe said. 'We suspect more survivors may come forward as the investigation widens.'

Raid uncovers devices, cash and jewellery

A search of the ashram revealed an underground room containing a large volume of material. Police seized 12 laptops, 11 mobile phones, 19 hard drives, plus pen drives and cassettes. They also recovered Rs 6.5 lakh in cash, jewellery valued at Rs 15 lakh, and a stockpile of medicinal pills and drugs that has prompted further inquiry.  

Forensic teams are now examining the electronic devices for additional evidence and to identify other potential victims.

Court remands accused, police appeal for information

All eight accused were produced before a court and remanded in custody till Saturday. Police said the probe is ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.  'We are conducting a detailed investigation and working to gather more evidence,' an official said. Authorities believe the case may involve multiple survivors, given the scale of material recovered and the duration of the alleged abuse.

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