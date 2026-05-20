Pune Horror: 7-year-old boy dies after getting trapped in housing society apartment lift

A seven-year-old boy, Shivansh Shailesh Dhut, died after getting trapped inside a lift at Riddhi Siddhi Apartment in Pune’s Sinhagad Road area.

A tragic incident in Pune’s Sinhagad Road area has claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy after he became trapped inside a residential lift. The accident occurred at Riddhi Siddhi Apartment in Nimbajinagar, leaving residents and family members in shock.

The child, identified as Shivansh Shailesh Dhut, was playing inside the housing society premises on Sunday night when the incident took place.

Child Entered Lift While Playing

According to police officials, Shivansh was playing outside his home around 10 pm, a routine activity for him within the society premises. During play, he reportedly entered the building lift and pressed a button, after which the lift began moving.

However, the lift is believed to have stopped abruptly between floors, leaving the child stuck inside the confined space.

Family and Residents Launch Search

When Shivansh did not return home for an extended period, his family grew worried and began searching for him. Other residents joined in, checking common areas within the building.

During the search, suspicion arose that the lift may have malfunctioned or become stuck. Following this, the housing society alerted emergency services.

At around 11:30 pm, personnel from the local police station along with the fire brigade, reached the location to carry out a rescue operation.

Rescue Efforts End in Tragedy

Firefighters managed to open the lift after a coordinated effort. However, upon retrieving the child, he was found unresponsive. He was immediately examined, but officials confirmed that he showed no signs of life.

Authorities suspect that Shivansh may have died due to prolonged suffocation after being trapped inside the enclosed lift space. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after further medical examination.

Preliminary Findings and Investigation

Initial checks by the police suggest that there was no major mechanical failure in the lift system. Maintenance responsibility reportedly lies with the housing society management, which is now under scrutiny.

Sinhagad Road Police have registered an accidental death report and initiated a detailed investigation into the incident, including lift safety compliance and supervision lapses.

The heartbreaking incident has raised concerns about child safety and maintenance standards in residential buildings.