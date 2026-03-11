Pune Horror: 18-year-old girl killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind, watch video

Anjali Shankar Salve, 18, was killed when a speeding truck hit her scooter in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area. CCTV footage captured the fatal collision.

In a devastating incident in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area, an 18-year-old girl lost her life after a speeding truck collided with her scooter on the evening of March 5. The victim, identified as Anjali Shankar Salve, was riding her scooter around 6 pm when the accident occurred. The tragic event was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, providing a clear record of the collision.

CCTV Footage Reveals Horror

The video shows Anjali riding her scooter when a truck suddenly struck her from behind. The impact caused her to fall onto the road, and the heavy vehicle ran over her, resulting in instantaneous death. Witnesses at the scene described chaotic moments as locals rushed to help, but she could not be saved.

Pune: 18-Year-Old Girl Killed After RMC Truck Hits Two-Wheeler From Behind In Sus Area pic.twitter.com/HCeIRdmZCB — Maharashtra News (@MahaNews25) March 10, 2026

Immediate Police Action

Pune police acted swiftly following the incident. The truck driver, identified as Rajpal Kasbe, was arrested shortly after the accident. Authorities have also booked the owner of the construction company operating the truck, citing violations of safety regulations. Officials emphasised the importance of adhering to traffic safety measures to prevent such tragedies.

Community Reacts

The accident has sent shockwaves through the local community. Residents expressed grief and concern over road safety, particularly highlighting the dangers posed by speeding trucks in densely populated areas. Many urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and proper oversight of commercial vehicle operators to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Police Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, including the truck’s speed and whether safety protocols were followed by the construction company. Authorities are also reviewing traffic regulations and monitoring heavy vehicle operations in the region to ensure such accidents are minimised.

The tragic death of Anjali Shankar Salve has reignited conversations about road safety in Pune and the urgent need for stricter regulation of commercial vehicles. Residents and authorities alike are calling for increased vigilance to protect vulnerable road users, especially young riders like Anjali.