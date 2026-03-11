FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pune Horror: 18-year-old girl killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind, watch video

Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party video: 'It could affect her mental state'

LPG Shortage due to Middle east crisis? India set to secure alternative LNG supplies, boosts domestic production by 10%

Delhi LPG shortage: Why are Delhites panic buying after government’s 25-day booking rule comes into effect? Details here

Harbhajan Singh reacts to Kirti Azad's dig at Indian cricket team visiting temples after T20 WC win: 'Preferring politics over sport'

Pakistan players urged to ‘take stand’ against Mohsin Naqvi’s PCB for imposing fines after T20 World Cup exit

US‑Israel‑Iran War: 140 military members wounded with 8 severely injured in conflict with Tehran, says Pentagon

Donald Trump announces first $300 billion US oil refinery deal with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance; says 'Thank you to our partners in India'

US-Israel-Iran War: Is Tehran mining the Strait of Hormuz? Donald Trump warns, says ‘Beware’

At least 6 dead after deadly Bus fire in Switzerland; chilling visuals emerge, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pune Horror: 18-year-old girl killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind, watch video

Pune Horror: 18-year-old girl killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind

Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party video: 'It could affect her mental state'

Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party

US‑Israel‑Iran War: 140 military members wounded with 8 severely injured in conflict with Tehran, says Pentagon

US–Israel–Iran War: 140 US troops wounded in Iran conflict, says Pentagon

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for

HomeIndia

INDIA

Pune Horror: 18-year-old girl killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind, watch video

Anjali Shankar Salve, 18, was killed when a speeding truck hit her scooter in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area. CCTV footage captured the fatal collision.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 11:19 AM IST

Pune Horror: 18-year-old girl killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind, watch video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a devastating incident in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area, an 18-year-old girl lost her life after a speeding truck collided with her scooter on the evening of March 5. The victim, identified as Anjali Shankar Salve, was riding her scooter around 6 pm when the accident occurred. The tragic event was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, providing a clear record of the collision.

CCTV Footage Reveals Horror

The video shows Anjali riding her scooter when a truck suddenly struck her from behind. The impact caused her to fall onto the road, and the heavy vehicle ran over her, resulting in instantaneous death. Witnesses at the scene described chaotic moments as locals rushed to help, but she could not be saved.

Immediate Police Action

Pune police acted swiftly following the incident. The truck driver, identified as Rajpal Kasbe, was arrested shortly after the accident. Authorities have also booked the owner of the construction company operating the truck, citing violations of safety regulations. Officials emphasised the importance of adhering to traffic safety measures to prevent such tragedies.

Community Reacts

The accident has sent shockwaves through the local community. Residents expressed grief and concern over road safety, particularly highlighting the dangers posed by speeding trucks in densely populated areas. Many urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and proper oversight of commercial vehicle operators to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Police Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, including the truck’s speed and whether safety protocols were followed by the construction company. Authorities are also reviewing traffic regulations and monitoring heavy vehicle operations in the region to ensure such accidents are minimised.

The tragic death of Anjali Shankar Salve has reignited conversations about road safety in Pune and the urgent need for stricter regulation of commercial vehicles. Residents and authorities alike are calling for increased vigilance to protect vulnerable road users, especially young riders like Anjali.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pune Horror: 18-year-old girl killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind, watch video
Pune Horror: 18-year-old girl killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind
Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party video: 'It could affect her mental state'
Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party
LPG Shortage due to Middle east crisis? India set to secure alternative LNG supplies, boosts domestic production by 10%
LPG Shortage? India to secure alternative LNG supplies, boosts production by 10%
Delhi LPG shortage: Why are Delhites panic buying after government’s 25-day booking rule comes into effect? Details here
Is Delhi running out of LPG? Panic buying hits after 25-day rule
Harbhajan Singh reacts to Kirti Azad's dig at Indian cricket team visiting temples after T20 WC win: 'Preferring politics over sport'
Harbhajan Singh reacts to Kirti Azad's dig at Indian team visiting temples
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement