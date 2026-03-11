Pune Horror: 18-year-old girl killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind, watch video
Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party video: 'It could affect her mental state'
LPG Shortage due to Middle east crisis? India set to secure alternative LNG supplies, boosts domestic production by 10%
Delhi LPG shortage: Why are Delhites panic buying after government’s 25-day booking rule comes into effect? Details here
Harbhajan Singh reacts to Kirti Azad's dig at Indian cricket team visiting temples after T20 WC win: 'Preferring politics over sport'
Pakistan players urged to ‘take stand’ against Mohsin Naqvi’s PCB for imposing fines after T20 World Cup exit
US‑Israel‑Iran War: 140 military members wounded with 8 severely injured in conflict with Tehran, says Pentagon
Donald Trump announces first $300 billion US oil refinery deal with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance; says 'Thank you to our partners in India'
US-Israel-Iran War: Is Tehran mining the Strait of Hormuz? Donald Trump warns, says ‘Beware’
At least 6 dead after deadly Bus fire in Switzerland; chilling visuals emerge, WATCH
INDIA
Anjali Shankar Salve, 18, was killed when a speeding truck hit her scooter in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area. CCTV footage captured the fatal collision.
In a devastating incident in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area, an 18-year-old girl lost her life after a speeding truck collided with her scooter on the evening of March 5. The victim, identified as Anjali Shankar Salve, was riding her scooter around 6 pm when the accident occurred. The tragic event was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, providing a clear record of the collision.
The video shows Anjali riding her scooter when a truck suddenly struck her from behind. The impact caused her to fall onto the road, and the heavy vehicle ran over her, resulting in instantaneous death. Witnesses at the scene described chaotic moments as locals rushed to help, but she could not be saved.
Pune: 18-Year-Old Girl Killed After RMC Truck Hits Two-Wheeler From Behind In Sus Area pic.twitter.com/HCeIRdmZCB— Maharashtra News (@MahaNews25) March 10, 2026
Pune police acted swiftly following the incident. The truck driver, identified as Rajpal Kasbe, was arrested shortly after the accident. Authorities have also booked the owner of the construction company operating the truck, citing violations of safety regulations. Officials emphasised the importance of adhering to traffic safety measures to prevent such tragedies.
The accident has sent shockwaves through the local community. Residents expressed grief and concern over road safety, particularly highlighting the dangers posed by speeding trucks in densely populated areas. Many urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and proper oversight of commercial vehicle operators to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, including the truck’s speed and whether safety protocols were followed by the construction company. Authorities are also reviewing traffic regulations and monitoring heavy vehicle operations in the region to ensure such accidents are minimised.
The tragic death of Anjali Shankar Salve has reignited conversations about road safety in Pune and the urgent need for stricter regulation of commercial vehicles. Residents and authorities alike are calling for increased vigilance to protect vulnerable road users, especially young riders like Anjali.