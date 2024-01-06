Headlines

HomeIndia

India

Pune gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by own gang members on his wedding anniversary

The motive behind the shooting appears to be a dispute over land and money. officials said.

Latest News

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Gangster Sharad Mohol was shot and killed allegedly by some members of his gang in Pune on Friday afternoon, a police official said.

The 40-year-old gangster died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Kothrud area, he said. The notorious gangster was killed on his wedding anniversary. 

“Three to four assailants fired two rounds at Mohol from a close range at Sutardara in Kothrud around 1.30 pm. He suffered bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital,” the official said.

Teams have been formed to capture the assailants, who are members of Mohol's gang, the official said.

According to the police, Mohol has several cases to his name, including murder and dacoity. He was acquitted in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail.

The motive behind the shooting appears to be a dispute over land and money, they said.

“One suspect has been detained, and the others involved in the shooting have been identified. Teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining suspects," the official said.

The Crime Branch unit of Pune City police has arrested eight people in connection with the murder of the gangster Sharad Mohol. Eight suspects have been apprehended from a vehicle along Pune-Satara road and three pistols, three magazines and five rounds have been seized from them, an official said.

Mohol sustained three gunshot wounds at point-blank range, with two bullets striking his right shoulder and one penetrating his chest, he said.

Ruling out a gang war, the official said the attack was a fallout of conflicts within Mohol's gang, specifically related to land and money.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

