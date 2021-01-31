Pune civil court rejects plea to restrain SII from using 'Covishield' trademark

Cutis Biotech claimed it was using the trademark of 'Covishield' before the SII and filed a suit in the civil court to restrain the SII from using it.

A civil court in Pune rejected pharmaceutical company Cutis Biotech's petition to stop the use of the 'Covishield' trademark by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the SII's lawyers told the media in a note.

It is to be noted that Covishield is the name of the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine produced by the SII in India.

The Cutis Biotech, which is a Maharashtra-based drug firm, had filed a suit in the civil court earlier in January to restrain the SII from using the 'Covishiled' trademark and other similar names for its COVID-19 vaccines. Curtis Biotech made a claim that it was using the trademark of 'Covishield' before the SII started using it.

According to the lawyers of Adar Poonawalla-led SII, they told the court in a reply that the two companies were operating in different product categories and therefore, there was no scope of confusion over the trademark. Following this, the civil court in Pune rejected the injunction application against the SII filled by Curtis Biotech, said the lawyers.

ANI quoted Hitesh Jain, Managing Partner, Parinam Law Associates, as saying, "Judge A V Rote has rejected the application which had sought a perpetual injunction against Serum Institute of India for purposes of restraining it from using the trademark 'COVISHIELD' or any other mark which is confusingly similar with the trademark COVISHIELD in respect of the goods which are same/similar/dissimilar with the goods of the plaintiff."

The court also observed that the plaintiff that is the Cutis Biotech did not approach the court with clean hands and also suppressed material facts.

Along with Hitesh Jain and Pooja Tidke of the Parinam Law Associates, senior advocate SK Jain appeared for the SII in the case.

(With ANI inputs)