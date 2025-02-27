The accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, is a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases against him

A horrifying incident at Pune’s busy Swargate bus station has sparked outrage across Maharashtra. A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a parked state transport bus on Tuesday morning. The accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, is a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases against him.

What happened?

The victim, a private medical worker, was waiting for a bus to Phaltan at around 5:45 AM when the accused approached her. Pretending to be helpful, he addressed her as ‘didi’ (sister) and misled her into boarding a stationary Shiv Shahi AC bus parked nearby. Once inside, he allegedly raped her and fled the scene, threatening her not to report the crime.

Initially hesitant, the woman later confided in a friend while traveling and, on their advice, got off within the city limits to report the crime at a police station.

Who is Dattatraya Ramdas Gade?

Gade, 36, has a long criminal record, with cases of theft, robbery, and chain-snatching registered against him in Pune and Ahilyanagar. He had been out on bail since 2019. In 2024, another theft case was filed against him in Pune. The police have formed eight teams to track him down and are examining CCTV footage from the bus station and surrounding areas, according to reports.

Police investigation and action

Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil confirmed that CCTV footage showed the woman walking towards the bus with the accused. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) reported that the bus had arrived from Solapur at 3:40 AM and was parked near a juice shop at the station. The accused allegedly posed as a bus conductor to deceive the victim.

Police were informed about the crime four hours after it occurred. A team has questioned Gade’s brother, and technical assistance is being used to locate the suspect.

Political reactions

The shocking incident has triggered strong reactions from political leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar condemned the crime, calling it “painful, infuriating, and shameful,” and stated that the accused deserved the death penalty. He has ordered Pune police to act swiftly.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More and party workers protested at the Swargate bus stand, vandalising the security office in anger. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule blamed the BJP-led Mahayuti government for failing to ensure women’s safety.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also criticised the state’s law and order situation, questioning the effectiveness of government schemes like "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" and "Ladli Behna Yojana."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and demanded an immediate action report from the Maharashtra police.

Government response

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered the replacement of all 23 private security guards at the bus station. MSRTC Managing Director Vivek Bhimanwar has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within seven days.