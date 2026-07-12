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Pune building collapse: Death toll rises to 8 as search on for one missing

The incident had occurred on Wednesday (July 8) at around 1:30 pm as a huge heap of garbage collapsed onto the building at the Moshi landfill site.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 01:55 AM IST

Pune building collapse: Death toll rises to 8 as search on for one missing
The search for another missing person is ongoing.
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The death toll in the building collapse incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune rose to eight on Saturday (July 11) after the bodies of seven more persons were recovered on the fourth day of the search-and-rescue operation. The search for another missing person is ongoing. The incident had occurred on Wednesday (July 8) at around 1:30 pm as a huge heap of garbage collapsed onto the building at the Moshi landfill site.

According to an official statement, a total of 23 people were trapped after the incident, including 22 inside the building and one underneath the adjacent garbage mound. Five people managed to escape safely from the building, while rescue officials evacuated nine others on the day of the incident. Rescue efforts are being jointly carried out by the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the fire department, and the local police.

Authorities said that rescue officials faced significant challenges in accessing the unstable and heavily damaged structure. As part of the operation, 12 excavators, dumpers, and JCB machines were brought in. On Friday night, two advanced demolition excavators were taken to the incident site and the unstable sections of the building were carefully dismantled, enabling rescue teams to enter the structure.

On Saturday, the bodies of Akshay Sawant (aged 35), Sunil Korke (40), Sunny Mane (39), Mahesh Kumbhar (33), Nagesh Gaikwad (26), Ranjit Patil (22), and Rahul Gaikwad (35) were recovered from inside the structure. All seven were rushed to the YCM Hospital in Pimpri, where the medical officer declared them dead. Officials have said that one person remains trapped beneath the adjacent garbage mound. Search operations continue to take place on a war footing with the assistance of the NDRF's canine squad and heavy machinery.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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