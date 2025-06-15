Reports suggest 10 to 15 people feared trapped and 5 to 6 people have been rescued.

Pune bridge collapse: A bridge has collapsed on the Indrayani River, near Kundamala village, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station in Pune. Reports suggest 10 to 15 people feared trapped and 5 to 6 people have been rescued, Pimpri Chinchwad Police said. Rescue operations are currently underway, and further details are awaited. Videos have also surfaced on social media from the accident site. Kundmala is a popular tourist destination that sees high footfall during monsoons.

