Pune-bound SpiceJet flight receives bomb threat before take-off; aircraft being checked at Delhi airport | Photo: File

Prior to takeoff, the Delhi Police received a call reporting that a Spicejet flight bound for Pune might have a bomb on board, according to a report by news agency ANI on Thursday. The Delhi Police and the CISF are on high alert. However, the Delhi Police stated that nothing suspicious has been found thus far, but the security drill will be carried out in accordance with SOP. At 6.30 p.m. today, the aircraft was scheduled to take off from Delhi's IGI Airport, NDTV reported.

Before takeoff, a call was received reporting a bomb on a Spicejet flight leaving Delhi for Pune, as per Delhi police. Further details on this await.

An Azur Air flight from Moscow bound for Goa was detoured earlier this week due to a bomb threat and ended up in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The National Security Guards were requested to check the charter plane after it was transported to an IAF airbase in Jamnagar with 235 people on board. Security personnel thoroughly searched every passenger on the chartered flight from Moscow to Goa.

The chartered flight from Moscow to Goa had nothing suspicious found by the National Security Guard (NSG), and the flight left Jamnagar for Goa the following day.

lice say, "So far nothing suspicious has been found but security drill will be followed as per SOP." — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

(With inputs from ANI)