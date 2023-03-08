Pune: Bike rider making Instagram reels rams passerby, 31-year-old woman dies

Pune: The accused have been identified as Ayan Shaikh and Zayed Javed Shaikh. (Representational)

Pune: A motorcycle rider and a pillion were making Instagram reels when they hit a 31-year-old woman. She later died. The incident took place at 5.30 pm on Monday, in the Mohammadwadi area of Pune city.

The accused have been identified as Ayan Shaikh and Zayed Javed Shaikh. They fled after hitting the victim, identified as Taslim Pathan.

Ayan was riding the motorcycle whereas Zayed was making the Instagram reel from the pillion seat. They hit Pathan who died on the spot, the police said.

They initially fled the place.

The police have arrested them.