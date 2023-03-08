Search icon
Pune: Bike rider making Instagram reels rams passerby, 31-year-old woman dies

Pune: Ayan was riding the motorcycle whereas Zayed was making the Instagram reel from the pillion seat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Pune: Bike rider making Instagram reels rams passerby, 31-year-old woman dies
Pune: The accused have been identified as Ayan Shaikh and Zayed Javed Shaikh. (Representational)

Pune: A motorcycle rider and a pillion were making Instagram reels when they hit a 31-year-old woman. She later died. The incident took place at 5.30 pm on Monday, in the Mohammadwadi area of Pune city.

The accused have been identified as Ayan Shaikh and Zayed Javed Shaikh. They fled after hitting the victim, identified as Taslim Pathan.

Ayan was riding the motorcycle whereas Zayed was making the Instagram reel from the pillion seat. They hit Pathan who died on the spot, the police said.

They initially fled the place.

The police have arrested them.

