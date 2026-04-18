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Pune Airport runway temporarily shut after IAF aircraft incident, flights diverted

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Pune Airport runway temporarily shut after IAF aircraft incident, flights diverted

Pune Airport operations were temporarily halted after an Indian Air Force aircraft made a hard landing due to landing gear failure.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 07:52 AM IST

Pune Airport runway temporarily shut after IAF aircraft incident, flights diverted
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Operations at Pune Airport were briefly suspended late Friday night following an incident involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft. According to officials, the runway became unavailable after the aircraft encountered a problem during landing. The disruption occurred around 10:25 pm, prompting immediate response efforts to secure the area and assess the situation.

Hard Landing Caused by Landing Gear Failure

Preliminary information from airport and police authorities indicates that the aircraft experienced a hard landing, reportedly due to a failure in its landing gear. The malfunction caused the aircraft to remain on the runway, effectively blocking it and preventing other flights from taking off or landing. While officials have not released detailed technical findings, they confirmed that the situation required careful handling to clear the aircraft safely.

Aircrew Safe, No Civil Damage Reported

The IAF reassured the public through a social media update, confirming that all crew members on board were unharmed. Importantly, there was no damage to civilian infrastructure or property at the airport. This helped avoid a more serious crisis, even as operational disruptions continued for several hours.

Flight Diversions and Passenger Inconvenience

Due to the runway closure, multiple incoming flights were diverted to nearby airports, including those in Surat, Goa, Navi Mumbai, Chennai and Coimbatore. Flight tracking data suggested that at least eight flights were affected. Passengers faced delays, unexpected rerouting, and logistical challenges as airlines worked to manage the disruption.

Restoration Efforts and Official Response

Authorities estimated that it would take approximately four to five hours to remove the aircraft and restore normal runway operations. Coordination between airport officials, air traffic control, and the Air Force was ongoing to expedite the process.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol also addressed the situation, stating that he was in continuous contact with airport and defence officials. He emphasised that all necessary steps were being taken to resume operations as quickly as possible.

Gradual Return to Normalcy

Efforts to clear the runway and resume services were carried out overnight, with officials working to minimise further inconvenience. While the incident caused temporary disruption, swift coordination ensured that safety remained the top priority and operations could be restored without lasting impact.

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