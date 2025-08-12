Twitter
Pune: 7 killed, over 20 injured after van carrying pilgrims, including children, falls off hilly road 

Seven people were killed while several others were injured after a pick-up van fell 25-30 feet down a slope in Papalwadi village under the Mahalunge MIDC police station area in Maharashtra.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 12:07 AM IST

Seven people were killed while several others were injured after a pick-up van fell 25-30 feet down a slope in Papalwadi village under the Mahalunge MIDC police station area in Maharashtra on Monday. The van carrying women and children to the Kundeshwar temple was involved in the accident. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shivaji Pawar, said that the injured have been admitted to various hospitals.

Van carrying pilgrims for Shravan Monday meets with an accident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the death of seven people. “A tragic incident occurred under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate at Kundeshwar, where a pickup vehicle carrying devotees visiting for Shravan Monday darshan met with an accident, resulting in the death of 7 people. This event is deeply saddening. I offer my heartfelt tributes to them. We share in the grief of their families. Our condolences are with them in this difficult time,” Devendra Fadnavis wrote on 'X'.

The Maharashtra CM informed that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims and stated that more than 20 people were injured in the accident, who have been admitted to various hospitals. “Financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees will be provided to the families of the deceased on behalf of the state government. More than 20 people were injured in this accident and have been admitted to various hospitals. Arrangements are being made for their complete treatment, and I am personally in contact with the Police Commissioner,” the 'X' post read.

Earlier on Saturday evening between 8:00 and 8:15 pm, part of an under-construction gate near the Koradi temple in Nagpur collapsed, sending up a cloud of dust and injuring several workers. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

