A 35-year-old man was killed when a speeding car hit him while he was bursting firecrackers in the Pimpri Chinchwad area in Pune, police said on Sunday. A CCTV footage of the accident, which took place in the Ravet locality on November 1, has surfaced on social media.

A senior police officer from the Ravet police station said, "The victim, Soham Patel, was bursting firecrackers on the road on the eve of Diwali when a speeding car ran him over." The victim sustained severe injuries and died, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the unidentified driver. "We have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident, and the matter is being probed," the official said.

Residents of the locality have demanded strict action against the accused driver and warned of a protest if the police fail to apprehend him, it was stated.

