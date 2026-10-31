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Pune: 33-year-old woman and son die after fall from high-rise in Pimpri-Chinchwad, probe on

Woman, 33 and her 6-year-old son died after fall from high-rise in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad. Wakad police are investigating; bodies sent for post-mortem.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 07:48 PM IST

Pune: 33-year-old woman and son die after fall from high-rise in Pimpri-Chinchwad, probe on
Pune mother-son death
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A 33-year-old woman and her six-year-old son died after falling from a high-rise housing complex in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday evening. Police said it is a case of suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Ekta Bhangde, 33, and her son Madhav Bhangde, 6, residents of Signature Park society in Thergaon Wakad area.

What happened

According to police, the family lived on the seventh floor of the complex for the past two years. Ekta's husband Manoj Bhangde, 35, works at an IT company in Yerawada.

On Friday morning, Manoj left for work around 10 am while Ekta and Madhav were at home. Around 6:30 pm, residents heard a loud sound and rushed downstairs, where they found the mother and son. 

Wakad police were informed and reached the spot immediately.

Police probe, CCTV footage

Police said CCTV footage showed Ekta taking her son to the 18th floor by elevator before the incident. Their footwear was found near the gallery railing.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Wakad police are investigating the circumstances and have recorded statements of family members and society residents. The exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Police said no suicide note has been found so far.

Originally from Rajasthan, the family had been living in Pune for work

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