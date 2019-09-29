Pune: 2 arrested for possessing tiger skin worth Rs 5 lakh

Two people were arrested for being in possession of tiger skin worth Rs five lakh in Pune district of Maharashtra on Friday.

The crime branch of Pune Police arrested Rameshwar Deshmukh (35) and Vijay Jagtap (38) -- both residents of Aurangabad.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap near Samarth police station and nabbed the accused.

The police are investigating the matter.