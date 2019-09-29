Trending#

Nirmala Sitharaman

Sensex

Babul Supriyo

Mumbai rains

Shiv Sena

  1. Home
  2. India


Pune: 2 arrested for possessing tiger skin worth Rs 5 lakh

The crime branch of Pune Police arrested Rameshwar Deshmukh (35) and Vijay Jagtap (38) -- both residents of Aurangabad.


Maharashtra

Crime Branch of Pune Police yesterday recovered tiger skin worth Rs 5 lakhs

Share

Source

ANI

Updated: Sep 29, 2019, 10:48 AM IST

 Two people were arrested for being in possession of tiger skin worth Rs five lakh in Pune district of Maharashtra on Friday.

The crime branch of Pune Police arrested Rameshwar Deshmukh (35) and Vijay Jagtap (38) -- both residents of Aurangabad.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap near Samarth police station and nabbed the accused.

The police are investigating the matter. 

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox