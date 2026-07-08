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Pune: 16 feared trapped as building collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad amid heavy rain

The building that came down is situated on the premises of legacy waste dumping yard, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi said. It was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste on behalf of the civic body.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 04:49 PM IST

Pune: 16 feared trapped as building collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad amid heavy rain
The incident occurred as heavy downpours continue to batter parts of Maharashtra (Photo: ANI).
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At least 16 people are feared to be trapped after a building collapsed in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on Wednesday (July 8), authorities said. The incident occurred as heavy downpours continue to batter parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai. The building that came down is situated on the premises of legacy waste dumping yard, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi said in a statement. It was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste on behalf of the local civic body, news agency PTI reported.

"The administrative building was situated next to a mountain-like pile of legacy waste. Prima facie, it appears that due to heavy rains, the waste mound became loose and collapsed on top of the building," Vijay Suryawanshi said.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, 20 people were inside the building when it collapsed, and four of them managed to escape. Most of those trapped underneath the debris are believed to be employees of the private company who were at work at the time of the incident. Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire brigade, and the local police are carrying out the rescue operations.

Mumbai and Pune have witnessed heavy monsoon rainfall over the last several days, which has led to several deaths and widespread damage. Incessant rainfall over Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad has reportedly forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents from flood-hit localities. Earlier, a three-storey residential building had collapsed in Mankhurd area of Mumbai, killing six people. The cities are also reeling from severe waterlogging and disruptions to transport services, derailing daily life. Several people have also lost their lives due to tree fall incidents amid heavy rainfall.

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