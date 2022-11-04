Pune: 11-year-old boy allegedly abused by father's lover dies by suicide

Police reported on Thursday that an 11-year-old child committed suicide after being allegedly harassed and assaulted by his husband's female lover.

Police reported on Thursday that an 11-year-old child committed suicide after being allegedly harassed and assaulted by his husband's female lover.

On October 11, the incident took place in Lohiyanagar. After conducting an initial investigation on Wednesday, the police initially filed a suicidal death case before altering it to aiding in suicide.

The accused has allegedly been having an adulterous connection with the father of the youngster for the past few years, according to the police. The accused's home was a regular stop for the deceased and his father. The father of the kid and the accused used to get into a fight over the boy attending their meeting. The child used to complain to his mother about the defendant.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-rajasthan-man-murders-parents-2-sons-before-committing-suicide-2999205

According to the mother of the youngster who made the complaint, the victim and his father went to the accused's home on October 11. The accused and hermother intimidated and abused the kid as they made their way back to his home. When the victim protested about the mistreatment he endured, the victim's mother advised him to disregard it. Later, the child's body was discovered at home hanging from a dupatta.

According to LN Sonawane, an assistant inspector at the Khadak police station, “Our initial probe found that the minor was repetitively abused by the accused.”

A case has been filed at the Khadak police station based on a complaint made by the mother of the minor under Sections 305 (abetting suicide), 504 (intentional insult with intent to cause disturbance of the peace), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.