Pune: 11-year-old boy allegedly abused by father's lover dies by suicide

Headlines

TS CPGET 2023 Result declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in: How to check, official website, other details here

PM Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit; check schedule, programme details

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services removal from BSE indices postponed to this date; check details

Kangana Ranaut says 'I am scared now' as Karan Johar praises her film Emergency: 'Last time when he...'

Weather update: IMD issues orange alerts for several states including UP, Bihar, Bengal; details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

TS CPGET 2023 Result declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in: How to check, official website, other details here

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services removal from BSE indices postponed to this date; check details

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Benefits of Black Chickpea seeds

Top 10 highest run scorers in Asia Cup history (ODI)

8 highly anticipated Bollywood films that turned out to be huge flops

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor excited about Moon landing, says will watch it with my boys

Delhi govt officer detained for allegedly raping dead friend's daughter, Kejriwal suspends the accused

Kangana Ranaut says 'I am scared now' as Karan Johar praises her film Emergency: 'Last time when he...'

'Kangu ki bezzati': Ranveer Singh takes indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, fans say 'rant on Insta coming for you'

BTS' Jungkook accused of plagiarism: Composer Yang Joon Young claims SEVEN is based on his work, demands investigation

HomeIndia

India

Pune: 11-year-old boy allegedly abused by father's lover dies by suicide

Police reported on Thursday that an 11-year-old child committed suicide after being allegedly harassed and assaulted by his husband's female lover.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Police reported on Thursday that an 11-year-old child committed suicide after being allegedly harassed and assaulted by his husband's female lover.

On October 11, the incident took place in Lohiyanagar. After conducting an initial investigation on Wednesday, the police initially filed a suicidal death case before altering it to aiding in suicide.

The accused has allegedly been having an adulterous connection with the father of the youngster for the past few years, according to the police. The accused's home was a regular stop for the deceased and his father. The father of the kid and the accused used to get into a fight over the boy attending their meeting. The child used to complain to his mother about the defendant.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-rajasthan-man-murders-parents-2-sons-before-committing-suicide-2999205

According to the mother of the youngster who made the complaint, the victim and his father went to the accused's home on October 11. The accused and hermother intimidated and abused the kid as they made their way back to his home. When the victim protested about the mistreatment he endured, the victim's mother advised him to disregard it. Later, the child's body was discovered at home hanging from a dupatta.

According to LN Sonawane, an assistant inspector at the Khadak police station, “Our initial probe found that the minor was repetitively abused by the accused.”

A case has been filed at the Khadak police station based on a complaint made by the mother of the minor under Sections 305 (abetting suicide), 504 (intentional insult with intent to cause disturbance of the peace), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

JEE Main: 5 most important topics and tips for Physics

Viral video: Orphaned baby rhino giggly following caretaker's steps melts hearts online, watch

Meet owner of world’s costliest yacht worth Rs 1000 crore, an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, Singhania

Anupam Kher watches OMG 2 with mother, praises Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan for bringing back audience

CinnaChroma Reviews - Is Barton Nutrition’s Blood Sugar Formula Legit? Shocking Ingredients & Side Effects Alert!

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE