Pulwama martyrs’ widows abducted by Rajasthan Police amid protests? Shocking new claims surface

Widows of CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama attack (Photo - PTI)

The widows of three Pulwama terror attack martyrs have been protesting against the government for several weeks now, and now have made a shocking new claim against the Rajasthan Police. The widows have now claimed that they were abducted by the cops during their protests.

The widows of the three CRPF jawans, who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, had previously alleged manhandling and assault by the Rajasthan police. Now, they have claimed that they were abducted by the cops to keep them silenced during their protest against the Congress government.

The widows of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, seeking government jobs for their families and amenities promised to them by the Rajasthan government, led by the Congress party.

According to their claims, the three women were forcefully detained and abducted by the Rajasthan Police personnel while they were protesting against the unfulfilled promises. They alleged that they were abducted and taken to a place near Kota, and were reportedly taken to a hospital without their permission.

While speaking to Times Now reporters, one of the three Pulwama widows said, “I don't know where I am, I was kidnapped. I am in a small hospital, somewhere in the middle of the hills. I am not sick, I have been forcibly kidnapped and admitted to a hospital.”

While the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has been in constant support of the widows protesting against the Congress government in Rajasthan, state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has also come out in support of the women, urging his government to listen to their demands.

Sachin Pilot, while speaking to reporters, said, “Politics on 'Virangana' (widows of soldiers who died in Pulwama attack) is wrong. It will send a wrong message. The issue of one-two job isn't big, rules were amended earlier, and they can be amended further as well.”

