Pulwama: Four Jaish terrorists killed in encounter

In an encounter that started late on Thursday evening, security forces have neutralised four terrorists in the Lassipora area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is now over and the security forces are looking to sanitise the place.

Reportedly two Special Police Officers (SPO) who had gone missing yesterday are among the four terrorists killed. They had decamped with their weapons and joined Jaish and on the same day got killed by security forces.

The deceased have been identified as Ashiq Ahmad, Imran Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad (Deserted SPO) and Salman Khan (Deserted SPO). The terrorists belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed according to local sources. There are no reports of injury in the Indian side. The terrorists were killed at Panjran in Pulwama district, a police official said. Four rifles including two AK-47s have been recovered from the encounter site.

On Thursday, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama, following information about the presence of the terrorists there.A gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, the official said.

