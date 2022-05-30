Pulwama encounter: Security forces corner constable Riyaz Ahmad's killer, 1 terrorist killed

(Image Source: IANS)

Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Abid Shah, who shot dead police constable Riyaz Ahmad a few days ago, has been surrounded by security forces. Encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Gundipora area of ​​Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter started on Sunday evening.

The other terrorist who was with Abid Shah has been killed, Kashmir Zone IG Vijay Kumar confirmed the news. The encounter started on Sunday evening when the security forces got information about the hiding of terrorists in Gundipora.

After that a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and CRPF launched a search operation by cordoning off the entire area. Seeing the cordon of the security forces getting stronger, the terrorists started firing. The security forces asked the terrorists to surrender, but they continued firing.

The security forces retaliated to the firings. Firing went on from both the sides till late night. Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone said that the encounter is still going on. A terrorist has been killed by the security forces. IG informed that the 2 Jaish terrorists trapped in the encounter include the accused who killed police constable Riyaz Ahmad in Pulwama on May 13.

It is noteworthy that after killing Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhatt in Chadoora tehsil office in Jammu and Kashmir on May 11, terrorists shot dead police constable Riyaz Ahmad in Gudoora area of ​​Pulwama on May 13. Militants had attacked Riyaz's house, in which he was seriously injured. He was admitted to the hospital. He died during treatment here.

In another incident, police and army claimed to have recovered a pistol and two grenades left by terrorists in Sandran Nala area of ​​Qazigund area of ​​South Kashmir on Sunday. After specific information, the police and the army started cordoning and searching the area. During the search operation, the joint team fired a few rounds but the terrorists managed to flee, leaving behind a pistol and two grenades.

(With Agency Inputs)