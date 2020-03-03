Pulwama attack case: NIA arrests father-daughter duo for providing shelter to bomber, other terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested two more persons, a father-daughter duo, in connection with the Pulwama attack case which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel last year.

The NIA arrested Tariq Ahmed Shah, a tipper driver in south Kashmir, and his daughter Insha Jan.

During initial interrogation, accused Tariq Ahmed Shah has disclosed that his house at Hakripora, Pulwama was used by bomber Adil Ahmed Dar, the agency said.

Pakistani terrorists Mohd Umar Farooq, an IED maker, Kamran and Mohd Ismail; and Jaish-e-Mohd terrorist from Pulwama Sameer Ahmed Dar also use Shah's house as shelter.

Both Umar Farooq and Kamran were later killed in encounters with the security forces.

Also read NIA raids two locations in South Kashmir in connection with Pulwama terror attack

Accused Tariq Ahmed Shah facilitated all the terrorists at his house for sheltering and for the planning of the heinous attack on the CRPF convoy, the central probe agency said.

His house was also used by these terrorists for preparing and recording of video of Adil Ahmed Dar, which was released by Jaish-e-Mohammad soon after the Pulwama attack, the NIA added.

His daughter Insha Jan facilitated the terrorists at their home and provided food and other logistics during their stay on more than 15 occasions for 2-4 days each time, in their house during the year 2018-2019.

Initial interrogation has revealed that Insha Jan was in constant touch with Umar Farooq, over telephone and other social media platforms, the NIA probe has revealed.

Earlier last week, the NIA arrested an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammed owner, who provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

Shakir Bashir Magrey, a furniture shop owner, was introduced to Adil Ahmad Dar in mid-2018 by a Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time OGW of JeM.

The attack on the CRPF convoy, moving from Jammu towards Srinagar on February 14, 2019 at Pulwama, with an IED-laden vehicle by Jaish terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar had claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel and grievously injured many others.

Earlier this month, as India mourned the loss of 40 jawans on the first anniversary of the attack, an NIA official told PTI that its probe had reached a dead end after five persons, who were either conspirators or executors of the ghastly attack, were eliminated by security forces in various encounters during last one year.

He was also involved in modifying the Maruti Eeco car and fitting the IED in it in early February 2019, the NIA added.

During the investigation, the make, model and number of the car used in the attack was ascertained by NIA to be a Maruti Eeco car through forensic examination of the remnants of the car, which were seized from the spot after the blast.

This has been corroborated by accused Shakir Bashir Magrey, the agency said.

The explosives used in the attack were determined to be Ammonium Nitrate, Nitro-Glycerin and RDX through forensic investigation.

The investigation has also confirmed the identity of the suicide bomber to be Adil Ahmad Dar through DNA matching with that of his father.

Five other terrorists involved in the attack have already been eliminated. These are: Muddasir Ahmad Khan, JeM’s Divisional Commander of South Kashmir (killed on March 11, 2019); Pakistani terrorists Muhammad Umar Farooq and IED expert Kamran, (both killed on March 29, 2019) the owner of the car Sajjad Ahmad Bhat of Anantnag (killed on June 16, 2019) and Qari Yassir, JeM’s Commander for Kashmir (killed on January 25, 2020).