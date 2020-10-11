Another Lockdown? Puja festivities in Delhi to take a blow, govt disallows fairs and processions

The rising cases of COVID-19 are going to dampen the Durga puja festivities in Delhi. Small fairs that are a huge part of the Durga Puja festival will not be allowed to take place. Neither will there be any gathering at the pandals.

The DDMA (Department of Delhi Disaster Management Authority) has put out some guideline in place regarding the celebrations. According to DDMA, fairs, food stalls, jhoolas, processions, exhibitions and rallies won't be allowed until October 31. Permission from the District Magistrate must be sought by all event organisers to organise any kind of a gathering.

According to the order, in a closed space, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Separate entry and exit gates would be required at such places. people would need to wear face cover or face masks. A database will be maintained by the government for all the events happening in the national capital.

The order further states that the District Magistrate will have to appoint a nodal officer at all Ramlila grounds and puja pandals. The officers would be responsible for, ensuring that the rules laid out by the government are followed.

Further, all organiser would have to record the event and submit the footage to the authorities. No one will be permitted to stand and spend extra time at the location of the pandals. It would be mandatory to sit and maintain social distancing.

All these precautions are being taken by the Delhi government in view of the rising Coronavirus cases.