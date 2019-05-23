Puducherry Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress' Ve. Vaithilingam is leading

The parliamentary election in Puducherry constituency, which is a union territory, was held on April 18.

As of 7:50 pm, Congress candidate Ve. Vaithilingam is leading ahead of All India N R Congress rival Dr. Narayanasamy Kesavan with a substantial margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.

The parliamentary election in Puducherry constituency, which is a union territory, was held on April 18, in the second phase of Lok Sabha election. In phase two, the election took place in 97 constituencies across 13 states and one union territory. The key contest in 2019 polls here is expected to take place among Congress' VE Vaithilingam, BSP's AG Pathimaraj, Dr MAS Subramanian, Dr Narayanasamy Kesavan of the All India NR Congress.

All India NR Congress's R Radhakrishnan is the sitting MP in Puducherry who defeated then Congress' candidate Dr Narayanasamy Kesavan by a margin of 60854 votes.

It was after the 14 amendments of the Indian constitution in 1962, Puducherry was declared a union territory. The seat has not been reserved for any scheduled caste or Scheduled tribe candidate.

The total population in the region according to the 2011 census, is 1247953 people while 86% is the average literacy rate in the region.