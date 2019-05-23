Puducherry Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress' Ve. Vaithilingam is leading

Headlines

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back?

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Puducherry Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress' Ve. Vaithilingam is leading

The parliamentary election in Puducherry constituency, which is a union territory, was held on April 18.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 08:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Puducherry Lok Sabha Election Results update:

As of 7:50 pm, Congress candidate Ve. Vaithilingam is leading ahead of All India N R Congress rival Dr. Narayanasamy Kesavan with a substantial margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.  

Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency:

The parliamentary election in Puducherry constituency, which is a union territory, was held on April 18, in the second phase of Lok Sabha election. In phase two, the election took place in 97 constituencies across 13 states and one union territory. The key contest in 2019 polls here is expected to take place among Congress' VE Vaithilingam, BSP's AG Pathimaraj, Dr MAS Subramanian, Dr Narayanasamy Kesavan of the All India NR Congress. 

All India NR Congress's R Radhakrishnan is the sitting MP in Puducherry who defeated then Congress' candidate Dr Narayanasamy Kesavan by a margin of 60854 votes.

It was after the 14 amendments of the Indian constitution in 1962, Puducherry was declared a union territory. The seat has not been reserved for any scheduled caste or Scheduled tribe candidate. 

The total population in the region according to the 2011 census, is 1247953 people while 86% is the average literacy rate in the region.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ruturaj Gaikwad climbs 143 places in ICC T20I rankings; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi make massive gains

Delhi-NCR weather: Rainfall lashes national capital, check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

AP Dhillon reveals he has received multiple offers to do music for Bollywood films: 'I will do it when...'

Chandrayaan-3: All set, for touchdown and history

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE