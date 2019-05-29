Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi moves Supreme Court, says rule of law is in peril

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has approached the Supreme Court alleging administrative chaos in the Union Territory, after the V Narayanasamy government issued orders to bureaucrats not to send files to the L-G for approval. The apex court will hear the matter on Thursday.

The orders sparked from a Madras High Court judgment of April 30, whereby the L-G office was equated to that of a state governor, thereby reducing its administrative control over the UT's day-to-day functioning. Although the Centre and the L-G office soon appealed to the Supreme Court, the high court order wasn't stayed.

And taking advantage of this situation, Narayanasamy issued administrative orders, blocking files related to services and financial approvals from being accessed by the L-G. He even threatened officers with contempt charges if they defied the order.

The L-G in her appeal to the apex court said, "Rule of law is at peril; officers are in a quandary as to whether to implement the directions of the high court or otherwise. That the officers are being threatened of contempt action is leading to an administrative chaos, and hence the urgency.”