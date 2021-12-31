Puducherry imposes night curfew amid omicron scare till January 31, 2022

India is seeing a rapid surge in COVID-19 and Omicron cases that is forcing the states to impose COVID-19 restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Maharashtra, Delhi, Odisha have already imposed a few restrictions and night curfew.

Following suit, Puducherry has also decided to impose a night curfew with immediate effect. The night curfew will remain between 11 pm to 5 am till January 31, 2022. However, on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi, movement will be permitted.

The government notification said that even thoguh the number of positive cases have come down, there is the detection of the Variant of Concern (VoC), 'Omicron' in the samples from Puducherry. Hence, it is necessary to keep the vigil on COVID-19 transmission, the official said.

Meanwhile, 141 residents of Mumbai who have zero travel history have been tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Of 153 persons who were found to have Omicron infection in the city during the day, only 12 had international travel history, the civic body said.

Currently, Maharashtra and Delhi are the highest contributors of Omicron in the country.