Puducherry government extends lockdown till July 15 - What's allowed, what's not

Puducherry Lockdown: Religious places and places of worship will also be opened for the public for darshan till 9 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 30, 2021, 09:48 PM IST

The Puducherry government has extended the lockdown till midnight of July 15, coupled with some relaxations, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the beach road, park, and gardens will be opened for walkers till 9 pm on all days.

Religious places and places of worship will also be opened for the public for darshan till 9 pm. Essential poojas and rituals can be conducted by priests or employees of the respective religious places, and the congregation at the place of worship will not be allowed.

Bars and restaurants within the hotels, guest houses and lodges, and other standalone eateries are permitted to operate with 50 percent capacity till 9 pm. Retail liquor shops and arrack vends will be allowed from 9 am to 9 pm.

Ashok Kumar, Member Secretary, Puducherry state Executive Committee, said that if the positivity rate, number of active cases, and growth rate increases, then the markets, market complexes, malls, and bars shall be closed without any loss of time.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Union Territory of Puducherry reported less than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. Puducherry reported 196 fresh cases even as 327 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing down the active cases to 2,345. The Puducherry headquarters received the highest 146 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Karaikal (25), Yanam (8), and Mahe (17).

A total of 9,103 people were inoculated yesterday, while 3.62 lakh people in all age groups have been vaccinated to date. Puducherry has given 4.86 lakh vaccines including the second dose.

