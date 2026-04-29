Puducherry Exit Poll 2026: Rangasamy-led NDA set to return to power, Congress faces setback

Puducherry Exit Poll 2026: As per several pollsters, the Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to form the government in Puducherry again. Check it here.

Puducherry Exit Poll 2026: Exit polls of five states, including Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry, Keralam and West Bengal, for the recently concluded Assembly elections were made public earlier today. In Puducherry, the Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) is winning the state again with 30 constituency seats, as per the projections of several exit polls.

People Pulse's exit poll predicted 16-19 Assembly seats for NDA, while Congress-led alliance is predicted to get 10 to 12 seats. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is projected to win zero seats in Puducherry.

As per Axis My India, the NDA is winning the Puducherry Assembly polls with 16-20 seats, whereas Congress and its allies is expected to win 6 to 8 seats. Vijay's TVK is projected to win 2 to 4 seats in Puducherry.

In Puducherry, the triangular contest was between NDA (AINRC and BJP), the Congress-DMK alliance, and TVK. In NDA, AINRC contested on 16 seats, BJP on 10, while AIADMK and LJK on two seats each.

On the other hand, the Congress fought on 16 assembly seats, and the DMK contested on 14 seats. VCK, which is a part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu, contested on three seats in Puducherry.

The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15. The counting of votes will take place on Monday, May 4.

(With ANI inputs)