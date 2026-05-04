Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who is winning in the Union Territory? Check constituency-wise winners list

INDIA
Counting is underway for the Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 across 30 seats.
Counting of votes is underway for the Puducherry Legislative Assembly Election 2026, where results across all 30 constituencies are being declared today. The electoral contest is unfolding across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam as officials begin tallying postal ballots followed by EVM votes.
The majority mark in the 30-member House stands at 16 seats, making this a closely watched political battle in the Union Territory.
The primary fight is between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s All India N.R. Congress in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the opposition Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
A new entrant, actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has also added fresh competition in select constituencies, making the race more unpredictable.
The Union Territory recorded an impressive voter turnout of 91.23% during the single-phase polling held on April 9, 2026. Analysts say this reflects intense voter engagement and closely fought contests across several seats, especially where independent and rebel candidates are in play.
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(The list will be updated when trends start to show clear picture, stay tuned with DNA India.)