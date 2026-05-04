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Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who is winning in the Union Territory? Check constituency-wise winners list

Counting is underway for the Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 across 30 seats.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 04, 2026, 02:00 PM IST

Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who is winning in the Union Territory? Check constituency-wise winners list
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Counting of votes is underway for the Puducherry Legislative Assembly Election 2026, where results across all 30 constituencies are being declared today. The electoral contest is unfolding across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam as officials begin tallying postal ballots followed by EVM votes.

The majority mark in the 30-member House stands at 16 seats, making this a closely watched political battle in the Union Territory.

Key Political Contest in Puducherry

The primary fight is between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s All India N.R. Congress in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the opposition Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

A new entrant, actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has also added fresh competition in select constituencies, making the race more unpredictable.

High Voter Turnout Signals Strong Mandate Interest

The Union Territory recorded an impressive voter turnout of 91.23% during the single-phase polling held on April 9, 2026. Analysts say this reflects intense voter engagement and closely fought contests across several seats, especially where independent and rebel candidates are in play.

Here's the full list of constituency-wise winners

Constituency
Const. No.  
Leading Candidate
Yanam 30 Malladi Krishna Rao (AINRC)
Thattanchavady 9 N. Rangasamy (AINRC)
Mannadipet 1 A. Namassivayam (BJP)
Oussudu 3 P. Karthikeyan (INC)
Oupalam 15 A. Anbalagan (AIADMK)
Ariankuppam 19 C. Aiyappan Mouttayappan (AINRC)
Embalam 21 E. Mohandoss (AINRC)
Karaikal North 26 P.R.N. Thirumurugan (AINRC)
Lawspet 11 V.P. Sivakolundhu (AINRC)
Muthialpet 13 Vaiyapuri Manikandan (AINRC)
Nettapakkam 22 P. Rajavelu (AINRC)
Villianur 5 B. Ravicoumar (AINRC)
Neravy–T.R. Pattinam 28 TKSM Meenatchisundaram (BJP)
Nellithope 17 V. Cartigeyane (DMK)
Kadirgamam 7 Azhagu Azhaganantham (Independent)
Mahe 29 Adv. T. Ashok Kumar (Independent)
Nedungadu 24 Dr. V. Vigneshwaran (Independent)
Bahour 23  
Indira Nagar 8  
Kalapet 12  
Kamaraj Nagar 10  
Karaikal South 27  
Manavely 20  
Mangalam 4  
Mudaliarpet 18  
Orleampeth 16  
Ozhukarai 6  
Raj Bhavan 14  

Thirubhuvanai

 2  

 

    
         Thirunallar                              25    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(The list will be updated when trends start to show clear picture, stay tuned with DNA India.)

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