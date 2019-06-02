Puducherry CM holds meeting to decide next assembly speaker

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy led the cabinet meeting to decide the next assembly speaker on Sunday.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy led the cabinet meeting to decide the next assembly speaker on Sunday.

The election of the speaker of Puducherry Assembly is scheduled to be held on June 3.

The post of Speaker has been lying vacant after Congress' V Vaithilingam stepped down on March 21 to contest in the Lok Sabha elections from the lone seat of the Union Territory, which he won with a record margin of 1,96,802 votes against his rival K Narayanasamy of the All India N R Congress.