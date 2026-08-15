PUC test gets costlier in Karnataka: Check new rates for all vehicles

The Karnataka government has hiked Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate fees for all vehicle categories, including two-wheelers, autorickshaws, petrol, CNG, and diesel cars. Check out the new rates.

The Karnataka government has revised charges for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates in the state across all types of vehicles. As per the new notification, the revised charges will apply to 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and 4-wheelers, including petrol and diesel vehicles.

New PUC testing fees

The Karnataka Transport Department has increased the fees levied on obtaining a PUC certificate in the state. For 2-wheelers, the fee has been increased from Rs 65 to Rs 80, while the testing fee for autorickshaws has surged from Rs 75 to Rs 80.

For petrol, LPG, and CNG cars, the PUC testing fee has gone up from Rs 115 to Rs 150, while for diesel cars, it has increased from Rs 160 to Rs 200. This means vehicle owners will now have to spend more to apply for a new PUC certificate or renew their PUC certificates.

Reason behind increased PUC fees

The reason behind this increase in the fee structure is said to be rising operational expenses, including equipment, rent, and staff costs. This fee increase is expected to affect vehicle owners in major cities like Bengaluru, where PUC compliance checks are carried out regularly.

Why PUC is mandatory and penalties for not having one

PUC certificates are mandatory for all motor vehicles to certify whether their emission levels are within permissible limits. The tests are conducted at government-authorised centres, and certificates are to be renewed every six months or one year.

It is mandatory for every motor vehicle owner to ensure that their certificates are valid and must be produced to avoid challans under motor vehicles rules.