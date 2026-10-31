Public Impeachment: Gyanesh Kumar to face treason trial? Kharge accuses CEC of vote theft on PM Modi's behest

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge levelled six allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during the INDIA bloc's symbolic public impeachment proceedings in New Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a strong attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during the INDIA bloc's symbolic public impeachment proceedings in New Delhi on Saturday.

The event was organised to highlight the Opposition's allegations against the Election Commission, particularly over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Kharge alleged that the SIR exercise could result in genuine voters, including women, young people and vulnerable sections, losing their voting rights.

"The ECI announced the SIR overnight. It was implemented across the entire country, effectively to delete the votes of those opposed to the BJP," he alleged. He also accused the Centre of using concerns over outsiders and infiltrators to shift attention away from its own shortcomings.

"The Modi government is using the pretext of outsiders and infiltrators to conceal its own failures. They allege that we are attempting to include infiltrators. That is not the case; we are simply advocating for the retention of genuine, legitimate voters. We are doing this to safeguard their rights," Kharge said.

Six allegations placed against Gyanesh Kumar

The INDIA bloc presented six allegations against the CEC during the mock proceedings. The Opposition accused Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating electoral manipulation, deleting 13.2 crore voters from electoral rolls, changing Form 6 without parliamentary approval and taking control of electoral rolls through the ECINET platform.

It also alleged that he had kept the other two Election Commissioners out of key decision-making and was acting at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

These remain allegations made by the Opposition and have not been established as findings against the CEC.

‘No personal grudge against CEC’, says Kharge

Kharge said the Opposition's campaign was aimed at protecting the credibility of the Election Commission rather than targeting Gyanesh Kumar personally.

"We hold no personal grudge against the CEC. Our intention is for the Election Commission to function impartially, in line with the spirit of the Constitution, so that the common man's trust in it remains intact. We must ensure that the voting rights of vulnerable sections, women, and the youth are not surreptitiously deleted from a computer by someone sitting in Delhi," he said.

He alleged that Gyanesh Kumar was functioning under the direct instructions of the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

"CEC Gyanesh Kumar is running the Commission under the direct instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Seven months ago, 193 opposition MPs moved a motion in both Houses of Parliament to remove the CEC. However, our notices were rejected, and no cognisance was taken of them. Therefore, the motion we have brought forward today is aimed at safeguarding the dignity of a constitutional institution," he said.

Congress targets 2023 law on Election Commissioners

The Congress president also criticised the 2023 law governing the appointment and service conditions of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners. He alleged that the legislation had made it easier for the CEC to facilitate electoral wrongdoing and questioned the legal protection given to Election Commissioners.

"Gyanesh Kumar is able to facilitate this theft due to the 2023 Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act. This bill was passed in December 2023 after suspending 145 opposition MPs. It is shameful and a disgrace," he said.

Kharge further alleged that the law gave Election Commissioners unusually strong protection from legal action.

"This law grants the Election Commissioners a lifelong protective shield — a level of protection not even afforded to the President or the Chief Justice of India," he alleged.

Kharge accuses BJP of trying to retain power

Moving beyond the Election Commission, Kharge accused the BJP of using several political and institutional methods to remain in power since 2014.

"Since 2014, every possible conspiracy has been hatched to seize and retain power. They have stolen MPs, broken up political parties, toppled governments, and used electoral bonds, the ED, and the CBI, and now they are stealing votes. We have hundreds of examples of such vote theft," Kharge alleged.

Mock impeachment held at Kharge’s residence

The proceedings were held at Kharge's residence on Rajaji Marg in New Delhi, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar chairing the event. The INDIA bloc organised the programme as a symbolic parliamentary-style exercise to press its demand for Gyanesh Kumar's removal.

The Opposition has previously sought action against the CEC, with Kharge referring to a motion submitted by 193 Opposition MPs in both Houses of Parliament.

Kharge recalls India's universal voting rights

Kharge also linked the current debate over electoral rights to India's decision to introduce universal adult franchise when the Constitution came into force. He said India extended voting rights to citizens regardless of gender, caste or economic status, contrasting the country's approach with the experience of several Western democracies.

"In many of these countries, women were not granted the right to vote immediately upon the establishment of democracy. India, however, is a nation that granted this right to everyone the moment its Constitution came into effect. It extended this right to women, Dalits, the marginalised, the poor, regardless of their background," he said.

Kharge also claimed that the RSS had opposed universal voting rights at the time. "Even back then, the RSS raised objections to this right and opposed it," he claimed.