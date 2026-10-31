Public Impeachment against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can he be removed this way?

The INDIA bloc will hold a mock public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Saturday, with around 21 Opposition parties expected to participate.

The INDIA bloc will hold a mock impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Saturday as part of its campaign against the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The programme will be held at Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 3.30 pm. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will preside over the proceedings. She served as Speaker from 2009 to 2014 during the second UPA government.

The event will be organised in the format of a mock parliamentary proceeding. Kharge will move the motion, after which leaders from different political parties will speak within their allotted time. Around 30 speakers are expected to address the gathering.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will deliver the concluding remarks.

21 Opposition parties expected to participate

Nearly 21 political parties are expected to join the programme. These include major INDIA bloc parties such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress, along with several Left parties.

The organisers are also expecting participation from social groups, student organisations and people who have been affected by the SIR exercise. The programme was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed after heavy rain affected several parts of Delhi. Rahul Gandhi later confirmed that the event would instead be held on Saturday.

How the venue changed

The INDIA bloc had initially planned to hold the programme at the Ashoka Hotel before shifting it to Ramlila Maidan. However, permission-related issues forced the Opposition alliance to change the venue again. The programme was subsequently moved to Kharge's residence.

Opposition leaders had met at Kharge's residence last Thursday to finalise the arrangements. The meeting was attended by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Meira Kumar from the Congress, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, Samajwadi Party's Harendra Malik and JMM's Mahua Maji, among others.

Opposition campaign against Gyanesh Kumar

The mock impeachment is part of the INDIA bloc's larger campaign demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

The Opposition has raised allegations of irregularities in the SIR exercise and has accused the Election Commission of electoral wrongdoing. The programme will also serve as a curtain-raiser for the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, where Opposition parties plan to raise their 'vote chori' allegations.

Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the mock impeachment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to take up their 'vote chori' allegations in Parliament.

Speaking at the BJP's state working committee meeting in Lucknow, Shah said the BJP was ready for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Opposition's claims.

"Rahul and Akhilesh Yadav, instead of practising harder after losing a match, start blaming the umpire. I challenge them — the BJP is ready to discuss these allegations in Parliament. Come forward, and let us convene a special session," Shah said.

Shah also questioned whether Rahul Gandhi would accept the challenge. He accused the Congress leader of choosing to create "drama on the streets" instead of raising the matter inside Parliament.