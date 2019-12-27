Public Holidays 2020: Full list of public holidays in 2020 in India

As we move into a new year, the one thing we all are curious about is the number of holidays we will get this year. While there is a fixed public holiday on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), there are some holidays we get for festivities and religious practice. This list of the holiday can differ from one state to another depending upon the state and what festivals are prominent in the region.

For example offices, schools/Colleges, banks in Assam are closed for Bihu while in Kerala they are closed on Onam.

The list of holidays is not only important to plan some leisure activities but also for other important tasks. So, take a look at the complete list of public holidays in 2020...

January 2020

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020, New Year's Day

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020, Makar Sankranti / Pongal

Sunday, Jan 26, 2020, Republic Day

February 2020

Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020, Shivaji Jayanti

Friday, Feb 21, 2020, Maha Shivaratri

March 2020

Tuesday, Mar 10, 2020, Holi

Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020, Ugadi / Gudi Padwa

April 2020

Thursday, Apr 02, 2020, Ram Navami

Monday, Apr 06, 2020, Mahavir Jayanti

Friday, Apr 10, 2020, Good Friday

May 2020

Friday, May 01, 2020, Labor Day

Thursday May 07, 2020, Budhha Purnima

Monday, May 25, 2020, Eid-ul-Fitr

June 2020

Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020, Rath Yatra

August 2020

Saturday Aug 01, 2020 Bakri Id / Eid ul-Adha

Monday Aug 03, 2020 Raksha Bandhan

Wednesday Aug 12, 2020 Janmashtami

Saturday, Aug 15, 2020 Independence Day

Saturday, Aug 22, 2020, Vinayaka Chaturthi

Sunday Aug 30, 2020 Muharram

Monday Aug 31, 2020 Onam

October 2020

Friday, Oct 02, 2020, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Sunday, Oct 25, 2020, Dussehra / Dasara

Friday, Oct 30, 2020, Milad un Nabi

November 2020

Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020, Karva Chauth

Saturday Nov 14, 2020 Diwali / Deepavali

Sunday, Nov 15, 2020, Govardhan Puja

Monday, Nov 16, 2020, Bhai Dooj

Monday, Nov 30, 2020, Guru Nanak's Birthday

December 2020

Friday, Dec 25, 2020, Christmas

(Note:- The holiday in your state may differ depending upon the state festivals and cultural practices)