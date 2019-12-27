Public Holidays 2020: Full list of public holidays in 2020 in India

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2019, 09:46 AM IST
As we move into a new year, the one thing we all are curious about is the number of holidays we will get this year. While there is a fixed public holiday on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), there are some holidays we get for festivities and religious practice. This list of the holiday can differ from one state to another depending upon the state and what festivals are prominent in the region.
For example offices, schools/Colleges, banks in Assam are closed for Bihu while in Kerala they are closed on Onam.
The list of holidays is not only important to plan some leisure activities but also for other important tasks. So, take a look at the complete list of public holidays in 2020...
January 2020
- Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020, New Year's Day
- Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020, Makar Sankranti / Pongal
- Sunday, Jan 26, 2020, Republic Day
February 2020
- Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020, Shivaji Jayanti
- Friday, Feb 21, 2020, Maha Shivaratri
March 2020
- Tuesday, Mar 10, 2020, Holi
- Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020, Ugadi / Gudi Padwa
April 2020
- Thursday, Apr 02, 2020, Ram Navami
- Monday, Apr 06, 2020, Mahavir Jayanti
- Friday, Apr 10, 2020, Good Friday
May 2020
- Friday, May 01, 2020, Labor Day
- Thursday May 07, 2020, Budhha Purnima
- Monday, May 25, 2020, Eid-ul-Fitr
June 2020
- Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020, Rath Yatra
August 2020
- Saturday Aug 01, 2020 Bakri Id / Eid ul-Adha
- Monday Aug 03, 2020 Raksha Bandhan
- Wednesday Aug 12, 2020 Janmashtami
- Saturday, Aug 15, 2020 Independence Day
- Saturday, Aug 22, 2020, Vinayaka Chaturthi
- Sunday Aug 30, 2020 Muharram
- Monday Aug 31, 2020 Onam
October 2020
- Friday, Oct 02, 2020, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
- Sunday, Oct 25, 2020, Dussehra / Dasara
- Friday, Oct 30, 2020, Milad un Nabi
November 2020
- Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020, Karva Chauth
- Saturday Nov 14, 2020 Diwali / Deepavali
- Sunday, Nov 15, 2020, Govardhan Puja
- Monday, Nov 16, 2020, Bhai Dooj
- Monday, Nov 30, 2020, Guru Nanak's Birthday
December 2020
- Friday, Dec 25, 2020, Christmas
(Note:- The holiday in your state may differ depending upon the state festivals and cultural practices)