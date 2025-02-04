All public offices, academic institutions, boards and corporations will remain closed on February 5.

The Delhi Assembly elections in 2025 are set to be a significant event, with political parties gearing up to present their agendas and connect with voters across the capital. As citizens prepare to cast their votes, the importance of participation in the democratic process cannot be overstated. To facilitate this, the government has declared February 5, 2025, as a public holiday in the Delhi-NCR region, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to exercise their right to vote without any hindrance.

The holiday will apply to all government and private sector offices across the city, i.e, banks and schools in this region will remain close tomorrow.

In a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena stated, "There will be a public holiday on February 5 for all government offices, local and autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in view of the General Election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly."

The Haryana government on Sunday declared a paid holiday in all public offices, academic institutions, boards and corporations on February 5 for the assembly election in Delhi.

The holiday will allow employees of the state government who are registered voters of Delhi to exercise their franchise.

“This provision, under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (amended in 1996), applies to employees who are registered voters of NCT of Delhi, allowing them to cast their vote in the general election,” according to an official statement.

Employees of factories, shops and private establishments in Haryana who are registered voters of Delhi are also entitled to paid leaves for the purpose, it further said.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, with the votes to be counted on February 8.