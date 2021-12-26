Public Holiday Calendar 2022: Check full list of compulsory, optional holidays here

As we approach the new year. the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (MoPP&P) has issued a detailed list of gazetted holidays for 2022. Governmental workplaces outside of Delhi are advised to follow 14 breaks in relation to 3 additional breaks from a list of 12 options.

Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Christmas, Good Friday, Guru Nanak's Birthday, Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Zuha, Mahavir Jayanti, Muharram and others are among India's 14 obligatory holidays.

In the forthcoming year, there will be 17 officially designated holidays and 30 restricted holidays, according to the official list. Anyone trying to plan a vacation in the year 2022 should review the calendar and arrange their vacations properly.

The following is a list of public holidays for the year 2022:

January 1: New Year's Day (Saturday)

January 13: Lohri (Thursday)

January 14: Makar Sankranti (Friday)

January 26: Republic Day (Wednesday) – Gazetted

March 1: Maha Shivratri (Tuesday)

March 18: Holi (Friday)

April 2: Ugadi (Saturday)

April 10: Ram Navami (Sunday)

April 14: Mahavir Jayanti (Gazetted) and Ambedkar Jayanti (Thursday)

April 15: Good Friday (Friday) – Gazetted

May 3: Eid-ul-Fitr (Tuesday) – Gazetted

May 16: Buddha Purnima (Monday) – Gazetted

July 10: Bakri Eid (Sunday) – Gazetted

August 9: Muharram (Tuesday) – Gazetted

August 11: Rakshabandhan (Thursday)

August 15: Independence Day (Monday) – Gazetted

August 19: Janmashtami (Friday)

August 31: Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday)

September 8: Onam (Thursday)

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (Sunday) – Gazetted

October 5: Dussehra (Wednesday) – Gazetted

October 9: Eid-e-Milad (Sunday) – Gazetted

October 24: Diwali (Monday) – Gazetted

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Tuesday) – Gazetted

December 25: Christmas Day (Sunday) – Gazetted