'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside

50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show

'Internal politics is...': Ex-India star accuses BCCI of forcing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire from Tests

War 2: Did you spot Shah Rukh Khan in Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s film? He appears in latest YRF Spy Universe film, not as Pathaan, but..

BPH vs LNS, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Top fantasy picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit match

Alia Bhatt trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-minute healthy snack recipe you must try

Why Pakistan axed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan from Asia Cup squad? Aqib Javed drops bombshell

Ishaan Khatter reminisces school days, ‘vada pav used to be our short…’

'We did it': Bhopal woman secures Harvard admission, her family’s teary celebration caught on camera will move you

From Fighter to Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s most powerful roles in uniform

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside

Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18-19

50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show

50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show

'Internal politics is...': Ex-India star accuses BCCI of forcing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire from Tests

Ex-India star accuses BCCI of forcing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeIndia

INDIA

Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside

Public Holiday: In certain places, banks, colleges, and schools will be closed for an extra two days starting on August 18 and 19.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 06:32 PM IST

Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside
Public Holiday: Banks and schools to remain closed tomorrow in these places

TRENDING NOW

Public Holiday: August is a holiday-filled month. In keeping with this, August 18 and 19 have been designated as holidays. Let us inform you that banks, schools, and colleges will be closed for four consecutive holidays on the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th. According to various areas, all institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed. In some places, only the banks will be closed. So, let's see how many vacation days are scheduled at which locations and when.

Baba Mahakal ji's Royal Procession

Ujjain will have a three-day holiday. The holiday on August 18 was recently announced because Baba Mahakal ji's royal procession will take place on that day. As a result, all schools, colleges, and banks will be closed, and a public holiday was already announced for August 16th, 17th, and 18th. Children will also have time to rest, and teachers will have enough time to plan well for the student's education.

Maharaj Veer Vikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Birthday

Manipur has recently announced a holiday on August 19, on which all banks will be closed in observance of Maharaj Veer Vikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's sixth birthday.

Nationwide Krishna Janmashtami Celebration 

On the auspicious occasion of Lord Shri Krishna's birthday, August 16, there was a holiday. Because Hindus celebrate their festival on this day, many states have declared it a public holiday, which means that all schools, colleges, government buildings, and Anganwadi centers remained closed all day. Many states in the nation, including Gujarat, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, have declared Janmashtami as a holiday. There was a holiday almost everywhere because this festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in these states.

Since August 17, 2025, is a Sunday right after Janmashtami and is a national holiday in India, it will be a public holiday. Children will enjoy two days of uninterrupted holiday fun on August 16 and 17. In places like Manipur and Ujjain there will be an additional 2-day holiday. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Google Doodle celebrates India's 79th Independence Day by showcasing traditional tile art, know what it means
Google Doodle celebrates India's 79th Independence Day by showcasing traditional
Dewald Brevis shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record, becomes first-ever batter in the world to...
Dewald Brevis shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record to become...
New Zealand exodus: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?
New Zealand: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?
Sneak peek inside Taylor Swift's must-have skincare and makeup routine for a flawless, radiant look
Taylor Swift’s must-have skincare and makeup routine for radiant skin
Independence Day 2025: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for August 15, check routes to avoid, diversions, timings and more
Independence Day 2025: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for August 15, check
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE