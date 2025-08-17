Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside

Public Holiday: In certain places, banks, colleges, and schools will be closed for an extra two days starting on August 18 and 19.

Public Holiday: August is a holiday-filled month. In keeping with this, August 18 and 19 have been designated as holidays. Let us inform you that banks, schools, and colleges will be closed for four consecutive holidays on the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th. According to various areas, all institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed. In some places, only the banks will be closed. So, let's see how many vacation days are scheduled at which locations and when.

Baba Mahakal ji's Royal Procession

Ujjain will have a three-day holiday. The holiday on August 18 was recently announced because Baba Mahakal ji's royal procession will take place on that day. As a result, all schools, colleges, and banks will be closed, and a public holiday was already announced for August 16th, 17th, and 18th. Children will also have time to rest, and teachers will have enough time to plan well for the student's education.

Maharaj Veer Vikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Birthday

Manipur has recently announced a holiday on August 19, on which all banks will be closed in observance of Maharaj Veer Vikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's sixth birthday.

Nationwide Krishna Janmashtami Celebration

On the auspicious occasion of Lord Shri Krishna's birthday, August 16, there was a holiday. Because Hindus celebrate their festival on this day, many states have declared it a public holiday, which means that all schools, colleges, government buildings, and Anganwadi centers remained closed all day. Many states in the nation, including Gujarat, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, have declared Janmashtami as a holiday. There was a holiday almost everywhere because this festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in these states.

Since August 17, 2025, is a Sunday right after Janmashtami and is a national holiday in India, it will be a public holiday. Children will enjoy two days of uninterrupted holiday fun on August 16 and 17. In places like Manipur and Ujjain there will be an additional 2-day holiday.