Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave; government offices and banks will be closed - THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026

INDIA
Bihar: The holiday calendar for 2026 lists all of the main holidays and celebrations, including Holi, Eid, Diwali, Durga Puja, Mahashivratri, Buddha Purnima, Christmas, Republic Day, and Independence Day.
Bihar News Updates: It's time for the Bihar government officials and workers to celebrate. The 2026 holiday calendar has been made public by the General Administration Department. In accordance with this, government employees will receive 44 days of leave in total the following year. This covers public holidays, general holidays, and optional (restricted/optional) holidays. As per the directive of the state government, the policy of working five days a week at the directorate and secretariat level and six days at regional offices shall remain in effect.
A list of all major festivals and special days, such as Holi, Eid, Diwali, Durga Puja, Mahashivratri, Buddha Purnima, Christmas, Republic Day, and Independence Day, are listed in the calendar for 2026. 11 days of general holiday, 17 days of optional/restricted holiday, and 15 days of public holiday, with one day designated for annual account closing. The dates of Muslim festivals will be determined by the sighting of the moon, so they may vary. In addition, there will be a two-day holiday for Holi on March 3 and 4, 2026. Separate public holidays have also been set for banks, courts, and other institutions, including the day of annual bank account closure on April 1, 2026. There will also be holidays on Bihar Day on March 22 and other local occasions.
(Note: Any three can be used)
The Nitish Kumar cabinet meeting approved 16 proposals on Tuesday. Wherein the plan to establish two five-star resorts in Rajgir and one in Vaishali was approved. Besides this, a commission exam application cost exemption was accepted. This will require just 100 rupees to be paid for the prelim test. For the main exam, there will be no cost. Teachers getting the National Teacher Award will now receive 30 thousand rupees instead of 15 thousand.