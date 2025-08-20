Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave; government offices and banks will be closed - THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026

Bihar: The holiday calendar for 2026 lists all of the main holidays and celebrations, including Holi, Eid, Diwali, Durga Puja, Mahashivratri, Buddha Purnima, Christmas, Republic Day, and Independence Day.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 03:26 PM IST

Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave; government offices and banks will be closed - THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
Public Holiday: Government offices and banks will remain closed for 44 days - holiday calendar released in THIS state

TRENDING NOW

Bihar News Updates: It's time for the Bihar government officials and workers to celebrate. The 2026 holiday calendar has been made public by the General Administration Department. In accordance with this, government employees will receive 44 days of leave in total the following year. This covers public holidays, general holidays, and optional (restricted/optional) holidays. As per the directive of the state government, the policy of working five days a week at the directorate and secretariat level and six days at regional offices shall remain in effect.

A list of all major festivals and special days, such as Holi, Eid, Diwali, Durga Puja, Mahashivratri, Buddha Purnima, Christmas, Republic Day, and Independence Day, are listed in the calendar for 2026. 11 days of general holiday, 17 days of optional/restricted holiday, and 15 days of public holiday, with one day designated for annual account closing. The dates of Muslim festivals will be determined by the sighting of the moon, so they may vary. In addition, there will be a two-day holiday for Holi on March 3 and 4, 2026. Separate public holidays have also been set for banks, courts, and other institutions, including the day of annual bank account closure on April 1, 2026. There will also be holidays on Bihar Day on March 22 and other local occasions. 

General Holidays 2026

  • Vasant Panchami – January 23
  • Saint Ravidas Jayanti – 01 February
  • Shab-e-Baraat – 04 February
  • Maha Shivaratri – February 15
  • Emperor Ashoka Ashtami – 26 March
  • Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti – 23 April
  • Janaki Navami – 25th April
  • Kabir Jayanti – June 29
  • Chehlum – 04 August
  • Durga Puja (Saptami) - October 17
  • Chitragupt Puja on Bhai Dooj – November 10

Optional/Restricted Holidays 2026

  • New Year – 01 January
  • Makar Sankranti – January 14
  • Karpuri Thakur's birth anniversary - 24 January
  • Holika Dahan – 02 March
  • Last Friday of Ramadan – 13th March
  • Idul Fitr – March 22
  • Idul Zoha – 29 May
  • Anugrah Narayan Singh Birth Anniversary – 18 June
  • Muharram – June 27
  • Last Shrawan Monday – 24th August
  • Rakshabandhan - 28 August
  • Haritahalka Teej – 14 September
  • Vishwakarma Puja – 17 September
  • Anant Chaturdashi – September 25
  • Jivitputrika Vrat – 04 October
  • Durga Puja Kalash Sthapana – 11 October
  • Jay Prakash Narayan's Birth Anniversary - October 11
  • Durga Puja – October 21st
  • Shri Krishna Singh Jayanti – 21 October
  • Chhath Puja Kharna – 14 November
  • Dr. Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary – 03 December
  • Christmas Eve – December 24

(Note: Any three can be used)

Public Holiday Functions under NIA

  • Republic Day – 26 January
  • Holi – 03, 04 March
  • Eid ul Fitr – March 21
  • Bihar Day – 22 March
  • Ram Navami – March 27
  • Mahavir Jayanti – March 31
  • Good Friday – 03 April
  • Ambedkar Jayanti – 14 April
  • May Day – 01 May
  • Buddha Purnima – 01 May
  • Eid ul Aajuha – 28 May
  • Muharram – June 26
  • Independence Day – 15th August
  • Birthday of Hazrat Muhammad - 26 August
  • Shri Krishna Janmashtami – 04 September
  • Gandhi Jayanti – 02 October
  • Durga Puja – October 18-20
  • Diwali – November 08
  • Chhath Puja – November 15-16
  • Christmas – December 25

The Nitish Kumar cabinet meeting approved 16 proposals on Tuesday. Wherein the plan to establish two five-star resorts in Rajgir and one in Vaishali was approved. Besides this, a commission exam application cost exemption was accepted. This will require just 100 rupees to be paid for the prelim test. For the main exam, there will be no cost. Teachers getting the National Teacher Award will now receive 30 thousand rupees instead of 15 thousand.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
