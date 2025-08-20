Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave; government offices and banks will be closed - THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026

Bihar: The holiday calendar for 2026 lists all of the main holidays and celebrations, including Holi, Eid, Diwali, Durga Puja, Mahashivratri, Buddha Purnima, Christmas, Republic Day, and Independence Day.

Bihar News Updates: It's time for the Bihar government officials and workers to celebrate. The 2026 holiday calendar has been made public by the General Administration Department. In accordance with this, government employees will receive 44 days of leave in total the following year. This covers public holidays, general holidays, and optional (restricted/optional) holidays. As per the directive of the state government, the policy of working five days a week at the directorate and secretariat level and six days at regional offices shall remain in effect.

A list of all major festivals and special days, such as Holi, Eid, Diwali, Durga Puja, Mahashivratri, Buddha Purnima, Christmas, Republic Day, and Independence Day, are listed in the calendar for 2026. 11 days of general holiday, 17 days of optional/restricted holiday, and 15 days of public holiday, with one day designated for annual account closing. The dates of Muslim festivals will be determined by the sighting of the moon, so they may vary. In addition, there will be a two-day holiday for Holi on March 3 and 4, 2026. Separate public holidays have also been set for banks, courts, and other institutions, including the day of annual bank account closure on April 1, 2026. There will also be holidays on Bihar Day on March 22 and other local occasions.

General Holidays 2026

Vasant Panchami – January 23

Saint Ravidas Jayanti – 01 February

Shab-e-Baraat – 04 February

Maha Shivaratri – February 15

Emperor Ashoka Ashtami – 26 March

Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti – 23 April

Janaki Navami – 25th April

Kabir Jayanti – June 29

Chehlum – 04 August

Durga Puja (Saptami) - October 17

Chitragupt Puja on Bhai Dooj – November 10

Optional/Restricted Holidays 2026

New Year – 01 January

Makar Sankranti – January 14

Karpuri Thakur's birth anniversary - 24 January

Holika Dahan – 02 March

Last Friday of Ramadan – 13th March

Idul Fitr – March 22

Idul Zoha – 29 May

Anugrah Narayan Singh Birth Anniversary – 18 June

Muharram – June 27

Last Shrawan Monday – 24th August

Rakshabandhan - 28 August

Haritahalka Teej – 14 September

Vishwakarma Puja – 17 September

Anant Chaturdashi – September 25

Jivitputrika Vrat – 04 October

Durga Puja Kalash Sthapana – 11 October

Jay Prakash Narayan's Birth Anniversary - October 11

Durga Puja – October 21st

Shri Krishna Singh Jayanti – 21 October

Chhath Puja Kharna – 14 November

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary – 03 December

Christmas Eve – December 24

(Note: Any three can be used)

Public Holiday Functions under NIA

Republic Day – 26 January

Holi – 03, 04 March

Eid ul Fitr – March 21

Bihar Day – 22 March

Ram Navami – March 27

Mahavir Jayanti – March 31

Good Friday – 03 April

Ambedkar Jayanti – 14 April

May Day – 01 May

Buddha Purnima – 01 May

Eid ul Aajuha – 28 May

Muharram – June 26

Independence Day – 15th August

Birthday of Hazrat Muhammad - 26 August

Shri Krishna Janmashtami – 04 September

Gandhi Jayanti – 02 October

Durga Puja – October 18-20

Diwali – November 08

Chhath Puja – November 15-16

Christmas – December 25

The Nitish Kumar cabinet meeting approved 16 proposals on Tuesday. Wherein the plan to establish two five-star resorts in Rajgir and one in Vaishali was approved. Besides this, a commission exam application cost exemption was accepted. This will require just 100 rupees to be paid for the prelim test. For the main exam, there will be no cost. Teachers getting the National Teacher Award will now receive 30 thousand rupees instead of 15 thousand.