'Public gives love and also throws eggs': BJP's Nitesh Rane reacts to attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

While speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane reacted to recent attacks on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee by the public, where he was pelted with eggs and shoes.

Nitesh Rane, Maharashtra's Minister, reacted to recent attacks on Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and linked it with his party's past governance in West Bengal. While speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, he emphasised that those in power must behave responsibly towards citizens. ''Eventually, public is the lord... When you are in power, you should behave responsibly with them. In a democracy, the public gives love and also throws eggs... When TMC was in power, the Hindus did not get to perform Durga Puja and were killed immediately after they revealed their identity. In Sanatan Hindu Dharma, we return everything with interest, and now the people of the state have started doing this very thing.''

For those late to the story, the TMC MP was attacked during his visit to Sonarpur, where he went to meet the families of those affected by alleged post-poll violence in the South 24 Parganas district.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | On an attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane says, "Eventually, public is the lord... When you are in power, you should behave responsibly with them. In a democracy, the public gives love and also throws eggs... When TMC… pic.twitter.com/HmZSGVlyqA — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2026

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Later, TMC chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also went to the hospital in Kolkata to meet him. Abhishek returned home the same evening after the hospital informed that there was no serious injury to the TMC MP, except for bruises on the chest.

Abhishek Banerjee slams WB govt for attacks

After the incident accused the newly-elected state government for deliberate lapse in his security and said, ''If the two security officials posted with me are reporting the incident to their superiors, yet no force is arriving, then it's clear that the higher authorities want this entire incident to continue, and there's no effort from the state government to stop it. This clearly shows that the way one death happened here, similarly, more 2-4 deaths should happen; only then will they get some peace. Let them do whatever they want. We have everything recorded. We will go to court. I will go upto the Supreme Court to fight this case.''

Rane's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Nitesh Rane also attacked Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, calling him a brand ambassador of BJP. ''There can be no bigger brand ambassador for BJP than him, because we win an election as soon as he opens his mouth. This is why Rahul Gandhi should stay in politics for the maximum possible time, so that we can expand our Hindu Rashtra.''