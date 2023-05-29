Public gatherings banned in Mumbai till June 11, what's allowed, what's not

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Mumbai police have prohibited the movement and unlawful assembly of five or more people in public places in anticipation of a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives. This order will stay in force till June 11.

Mumbai Police's fresh order stated that based on the information received from various sources, that there is a possibility of a breach of peace. The police also received information about a possible danger to human lives and loss of property. This order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai police.

Check what’s not allowed

Five or more people can not gather in public places

Use of loudspeakers, amplifying instruments, musical band and bursting of crackers in any procession.

What’s Allowed